Shane Winkler is the East Carolina softball team's first-ever male head coach (fifth overall) and he wants his first season to be impactful.
He was hired by ECU on May 28 to replace Courtney Oliver, who went 16-33 in her sixth and final season this year leading the Pirates.
"I told them I'm not the type that wants to talk about a two-, three-, four- or five-year plan, because that's not fair to our seniors," said Winkler during a recent Zoom interview with local media members as the Pirate baseball team also was preparing to host an NCAA regional for the third straight postseason. "That's not fair to our seniors. We want to figure out how to be successful right away. We have some buzz going on with our players and I am passionate, but I'm also competitive.
"I want to be successful and want to be successful right away. I believe that is doable and you just have to look across and see what baseball is doing to see what the ceiling is for a program like ours."
Winkler spent the last three seasons at George Washington, where this year he became the school's first Atlantic 10 coach of the year. He compiled a 91-43 record leading the Colonials, who qualified for the NCAA tournament this year after winning both the A-10 regular season and tournament titles.
"We feel strongly that Shane is a perfect fit for ECU," Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert said of Winkler, who coached Charleston Southern from 2009-18 before George Washington. "When we talked to people about Shane, the same things kept coming up. They were passionate, high character, competitive and he understands how to build a program."
Williams' return
East Carolina alum and former ECU golf coach Kevin Williams has been hired by the Pirates as head men's golf coach.
The announcement by ECU and Gilbert was on Tuesday, bringing Williams back to Greenville following a two-year stint as an assistant women's golf coach at South Carolina. For the Pirates, he was head men’s golf coach from 1995-2005 and led the women’s team on two separate occasions (2000-05, 2006-2019).
“I am beyond grateful to Jon Gilbert, Ryan Robinson and East Carolina University for the opportunity to once again serve as the head coach for the men’s golf program,” Williams said in a release. "This opportunity provides the chance to take care of some unfinished business from my first stint as the men’s coach. We have a tremendous, yet exciting challenge ahead of us and I cannot wait to get started."
McNeill adds Holmes
Tamoria Holmes, a Durham native, was named an assistant women’s basketball coach at East Carolina and head coach Kim McNeill. She comes to the Pirates after four seasons at her alma mater, Howard University, which included serving as a recruiting coordinator for the Bison.
“She’s an up-and-coming assistant coach that can do a lot of different things," McNeill said in a release. "She will serve as our recruiting coordinator and also work with our guards. Bringing Tamoria back to her home state of North Carolina is exciting for her and a plus for our program with her connections with in-state coaches and players."
ECU also this offseason added four transfers recently in former Clemson players Danae McNeal (6-foot guard) and Tylar Bennett (6-4 forward) along with 6-5 Plymouth native Brittany Franklin (Kansas transfer) and 5-6 guard Da'Ja Green (Virginia Tech).
Whisenhunt to national team
East Carolina pitcher Carson Whisenhunt was named to this summer's Collegiate National Team roster, according to an announcement by USA Baseball, becoming the fifth Pirate in program history to receive an invitation following Pat Watkins (1992), Jake Agnos (2018), Bryant Packard (2018) and Alec Burleson (2019).
The left-hander was a second-year freshman for ECU this year, posting a 6-2 record in 13 starts as a member of the weekend rotation. He started Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional last Saturday and finished with a 3.77 season ERA and 79 strikeouts with 22 walks in 62.0 innings.
Norby a slugger
The Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award presented by SR Bats announced East Carolina second baseman Connor Norby as this year's winner. Norby will be honored Nov. 4 in Fort Worth, Texas.
"This was one of the closest races we have had," said Tracy Taylor, executive director of the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, in a release. "Connor's athletic accomplishments combined with his academic achievements impressed the selection committee. The ECU baseball program has donated more than 1,500 hours in community service since Connor arrived on campus. ... Connor Norby is a great example of the criteria on which the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award is built."
Norby finished the season with a .415 batting average, 15 home runs, 64 runs scored and 51 RBIs. As a two-time ECU honor roll student, he also was named to the American Athletic Conference all-academic team.