East Carolina might add a Dec. 5 football game at some point this season, but it will not be against Marshall.
ECU was scheduled to begin its season Sept. 12 versus Marshall at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, in part to honor the victims of the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash involving Marshall football after the Thundering Herd played at ECU, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocol, and a rescheduling date for this year is not possible.
“Conference USA and Marshall had some cancellations this fall and Conference USA has scheduled Marshall to play on both Dec. 5 and (Dec. 11), so we will not be playing this year and moving them to a subsequent year that we will mutually agree upon,” Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert said Thursday during the ECU Board of Trustees Athletics and Advancement Committee meeting. “I do anticipate the potential of adding a game there, but it is going to be extremely fluid in this regard; the American Athletic Conference will require us to leave (Dec. 5) open in the event one of our remaining conference games gets canceled, in order to reschedule the game on that Dec. 5 date. If that does not happen, then we have the potential of playing a game on that date. ... It’s very disappointing given the significance of the (Marshall) game, but Marshall is having a celebration with the anniversary of the crash and ECU will be represented at that ceremony by former players who played in that game and we will be sending a flower arrangement.”
ECU has two home games remaining, beginning Saturday versus Tulane and also Nov. 28 against SMU. The two road contests are Nov. 13 (Cincinnati) and Nov. 21 (Temple).
Basketball games are scheduled to begin later in November. The Pirates are scheduled for 27 games each in men’s and women’s basketball. The men’s team has announced it is part of a tournament in Florida during Thanksgiving week and scheduled four home nonconference games: Dec. 5 versus Radford, Dec. 7 against UNC Wilmington, Dec. 10 against North Florida and Dec. 19 with James Madison visiting Minges Coliseum.
“If football is any indication of where we are, I do not anticipate playing 27 games, but I am hopeful we will play 27 games,” Gilbert said.
Many details about basketball attendance are in flux.
“I do not anticipate selling season tickets for basketball right now, based on current occupancy levels,” Gilbert said. “I’m not anticipating many fans being able to watch basketball until at least January. That is all based on regulations by the governor and local and state health officials. We will continue to work with them on what basketball will look like. I do think once we get clearance to have fans, we will go in priority order with our donor base of who can actually attend the games.”
In finances, Gilbert said he is expecting a net loss of revenue in the $20 million range. Plans to help with losses include reducing expenses and an upcoming donor campaign for ECU athletics with one-time gifts investing in the department and scholarship costs.
“We are only playing football right now and practicing in other sports, but we are limiting everything we are doing from an expense standpoint,” Gilbert said. “We are not alone in this. Every institution across the country is feeling this, both large and small. We have put in a current reduction plan for this year of expenses of almost $8 million, so I do feel very good about what we’ve done internally to shave almost $8 million off our expenses. On Oct. 19, we announced an additional furlough for our staff. We continue to find ways to reduce expenses.”