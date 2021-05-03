The East Carolina baseball team's American Athletic Conference schedule has consisted of two sweeps and two splits, which included when host Wichita State beat the Pirates 11-9 on Sunday for ECU and WSU to win two games apiece during the weekend.
Monday's D1Baseball.com Top 25 had ECU at No. 13, one week after it was 10th and two weeks removed from the No. 9 spot. The latest Top 25 update also included Florida moving up from No. 14 to No. 10, following its weekend series victory over No. 2 Vanderbilt, Ole Miss went from 19th to No. 12 after sweeping South Carolina and Charlotte dropped from No. 15 to No. 23 after a 1-3 weekend at Old Dominion.
ECU and Wichita State split their Friday doubleheader, then ECU took a 2-1 series lead Saturday on an 11-3 victory behind pitcher Tyler Smith's quality start. Wichita stormed out to a big lead in the finale on Sunday, which was cut by the comeback-minded Pirates (30-9, 12-4) to 11-9 with two runs each in the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings before it stayed 11-9 the rest of the way.
Wichita turned to closer Aaron Haase during the Pirate seventh and he fired 2.1 scoreless innings for his eighth save.
The visitors hit nine home runs in the series. Josh Moylan (3-for-5, three RBIs), Zach Agnos and Seth Caddell each had one Sunday.
The start by ECU's Carter Spivey lasted only six batters with one out recorded. He was charged five runs on three hits with two walks and replaced by C.J. Mayhue, who went 2.1 innings and gave up four runs with two of them unearned.
ECU committed three errors in the game, one more than the Shockers, and trailed 11-3 after two WSU runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Pirates will host first-place Tulane (13-2 in AAC) this weekend, starting with a doubleheader Friday with a 1 p.m. first pitch at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Ace Gavin Williams guided ECU to a Game 1 rout, 10-0, at Wichita State last Friday on 6.0 scoreless innings featuring nine strikeouts.
Big win by Bulldogs
There was plenty of drama in the extra-inning baseball game between Pitt Community College and Southeastern CC in Whiteville on Sunday, ending with PCC prevailing 15-14 in the 10th inning.
PCC (18-14, 15-9 Region X) won the series, responding from a 13-8 loss in Game 1 with a 5-4 victory and then 15-14 in the rubber match.
The finale featured a 14-10 Southeastern lead after seven innings, but the Bulldogs rallied to win. They got an RBI double from Cam Jackson in the top of the eighth, and Shea Ward's three-run home run in the ninth created extra innings. Robert Buckley's single in the 10th plated Dorian Clark for a 15-14 edge.
The teams totaled 32 combined hits and four errors.
Mitchell Hofler earned the pitching victory as Pitt's third and final hurler with 2.1 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.
In softball, the 19th-ranked Bulldogs (25-7, 14-4) struggled again versus No. 4 Louisburg College in dropping a doubleheader sweep, 14-1 and 9-0. PCC, which was scheduled to finish its regular season Monday at Fayetteville Tech, went 0-4 combined against Louisburg the last two weekends.
AAC meet is next
East Carolina concluded its outdoor regular season in track and field during the weekend at the Virginia Grand Prix, winning four events at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va.
Sommer Knight was a standout in breaking the outdoor pole vault school record, winning the event title with a mark of 4.18 meters. She holds the top total in the American Athletic Conference heading to the league championships. Niejel Wilkins also won the triple jump, posting a mark of 15.48 meters to move into second place on the AAC performance list. It also was the fifth-best effort in outdoor program history.
Other event winners included Brooke Stith in the triple jump (12.47m) and Royal Burris in the 200-meter dash (21.13).
"With the small group that we took to Virginia, I felt like everybody performed outstanding," Pirate coach Curt Kraft said in a release. "Most of the performances from this meet moved us up on the conference list. The competition was great, and the weather was perfect for us to achieve these marks. Now, we turn our attention to the conference championships in two weeks."
Softball shutout by Pirates
Backed by a complete-game shutout by Kama Woodall, East Carolina's softball team defeated South Florida 1-0 in eight innings Sunday in the finale of an American Athletic Conference series at the USF Softball Stadium.
USF (27-13, 15-4) won the first three games of the series, 5-0, 1-0 and 4-1.
The Pirates (12-32, 3-17) benefited in the finale from the 13th complete game by Woodall (7-18) this year. She scattered two hits while walking two and striking out one.
Gianna Edwards scored the game's lone run in the top of the eighth. She entered as a pinch runner for Taylor Woodring, who hit a double to start the Pirate eighth.
NCAA results at Johnson Stadium
Saturday winners at Johnson Stadium on East Carolina's campus for the NCAA women's soccer tournament were No. 9 Duke, No. 6 Arkansas and No. 11 Santa Clara.
They were second-round games, beginning with the Blue Devils edging Arizona State 2-1 in double overtime. ECU hosted first-round games Wednesday and the second round Saturday. Officials projected a local economic impact of $737,000 from the two-round event at ECU.