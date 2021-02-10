East Carolina temporarily stopped all of its men's basketball activities and postponed both of its games scheduled for this week.
ECU's release said the pause began Wednesday, "Due to a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program."
The Pirates were scheduled to travel to Philadelphia on Wednesday to play at Temple at noon on Thursday, then host the Owls in Minges Coliseum on Saturday at noon. ECU was coming off a 71-56 home loss to SMU on Monday night.
East Carolina had a similar pause in mid-January and postponed two games, including a matchup against Temple. The next possible game for the Pirates is now Feb. 17 at Houston.
ECU is 2-8 in the American Athletic Conference, highlighted by beating Houston last week. The Pirates then lost at Memphis and to SMU leading up to this pause.
"We obviously need to take care of the ball and need to rebound the ball and we need to get some offensive rhythm," said coach Joe Dooley, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 16 and missed two games, after the SMU defeat. "I thought we played in spurts, and it was the same thing at Memphis. We had some bad stretches and need to eliminate a couple of those bad stretches. I do think some easy baskets and obviously making a 3-pointer or two would probably give us a little more offensive ability."