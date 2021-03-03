East Carolina's men's basketball team held a regular version of a 5-on-5 practice Monday, which served as a significant breakthrough for participating players only a few days before their return to game action.
The Pirates were paused by COVID-19 positive tests and protocols for most of last month and are set to host UCF on Thursday at 9 p.m. (ESPNU) for their first game since Feb. 8. Coach Joe Dooley said Wednesday his team will be without Tyrie Jackson and Charles Coleman, who were already previously injured, and also Bitumba Baruti for the UCF matchup.
ECU (8-8, 2-8 American Athletic Conference) also is scheduled to play Cincinnati in Minges Coliseum on Sunday to conclude its regular season, aiming to possibly finish with a winning or .500 record during such a unique season.
"I've been proud of the way our guys have acted and reacted," Dooley said. "We talk all the time about all of this with COVID and usually you are discussing with them about injuries or something like that, but it's amazing how quickly these things can end. It was a shortened season to begin with and then you miss league games. ... To play is pretty cool and special and they should cherish it. Our guys I think are happy to get back out there and have the opportunity to compete again and not finish this thing shut down."
The Pirates have alternated between playing games and having postponements since late December. They had three straight postponements from Jan. 13-20, then went 1-5 in six contests before their latest extended pause. The lone win was an 82-73 upset of Houston in Minges on Feb. 3.
UCF (9-11, 7-10) had consecutive games canceled before playing Tuesday against Tulsa and winning 73-69 thanks to a 37-21 halftime lead. The Knights are 4-1 in their last five outings.
"I think we'll have to sub more and I don't think our conditioning is terrible, but I don't think it's where it would be obviously," Dooley said. "The kids have done a pretty good job of when we did conditioning and some individual stuff with the minutes were were allowed. I do think we'll have to sub a little more often, and the other thing is we might have to use a timeout or two even for conditioning to slow it down and get some guys their breath back.
"The biggest thing is reacclimating to contact. It's great to get in better shape, but then you don't want to put them out there against UCF and they haven't boxed out or hit a screen. Most of what we did was individual and then we eased back into it with some stuff against the scout team and then we had enough guys to practice Monday."
No. 6 seed for ECU women
The ECU women's basketball loss Tuesday night at Tulane sealed a 6-10 American Athletic Conference record in each of coach Kim McNeill's two seasons, and the Pirates are the No. 6 seed for the AAC tourney.
They will play 3-seed Houston on Tuesday at 10 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, where the American men's tourney will begin two days later on Thursday. East Carolina played Houston (15-6, 12-5) once during the regular season, losing 66-56 in Greenville on Jan. 16.
ECU's final overall record a year ago was 9-21. It is 8-13 for this season entering next week's postseason.