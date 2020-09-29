Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.