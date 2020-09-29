Ten of East Carolina football's 22 total starters on offense and defense Saturday made their first-career start.
Seven new starters in the 51-28 loss to UCF were on defense, including safeties Shawn Dourseau and Warren Saba and tackles Rick D'Abreu and Hozey Haji-Badri. D'Abreu and Saba were among the slew of new starters that also included freshman reserve linebacker Teylor Jackson and first-time starting cornerback Malik Fleming, who finished with four tackles. Dourseau tied for the team lead with eight tackles and redshirt freshman starting end Immanuel Hickman totaled seven stops.
Quarterback hurries were made by Jackson and first-time starting outside linebacker Jireh Wilson, a sophomore.
"The thing I liked was we had very few loafs," said ECU head coach Mike Houston, whose defense is led by first-year coordinator Blake Harrell. "We had minimal loafs on our defensive front Saturday, and that is huge. Those are some of the kids you have problems with because they are big guys and you're trying to teach them how to play hard. ... A guy like (freshman) Xavier McIver showed he has the physical power and presence to hold up on the interior against a very good offensive line. Some of the negatives was just adjusting to the speed of the game, and especially their tempo situation.
"Kareem Stinson was playing three-technique on Thursday and he played five-technique on Saturday. His first snaps working there came Friday afternoon during the walkthrough, so for him to go out there and play 20 snaps and have one loaf, I like as a positive."
The only projected starter who was inactive was D-end Chris Willis. The Appalachian State graduate transfer is still on the depth chart for this Saturday's game at Georgia State, yet not a guarantee to debut for the Pirates.
"We're hoping, and I think a good chance," Houston said. "We'll see."
On offense, Keaton Mitchell showed burst in the second half to finish with a team-high 66 rushing yards on eight carries. He and fellow rookie back Rahjai Harris had 126 combined total yards, which included two receptions by the 5-foot-9, 181-pound Mitchell.
"Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell belong," Houston said. "Everybody understands why we have been so excited about them. I hate Rahjai had the long touchdown run called back for a penalty, because it's a first college touchdown and you always remember those moments."