East Carolina’s defense has some mental and emotional momentum from its last game, when the Pirates had a 372-318 edge in total yards in a 27-23 loss to Navy, but not as much from a tactical flow.
Navy runs the only triple-option offense in the American Athletic Conference and not many teams in the country play that style. The Midshipmen rushed the ball 57 times for 288 yards and four touchdowns against ECU, which travels to play Tulsa and its spread offense Friday night, and were 3-for-5 passing for 30 yards and an interception. Pirate sophomore cornerback Malik Fleming snared the easy INT, the first of his career, on the game’s opening drive.
ECU (1-3, 1-2 AAC) also had a bye week after hosting Navy on Oct. 17.
“We did some good things that I think helps our confidence and just helps that we can play fast with great effort and made some plays against a good Navy football team, but anytime you go from facing the triple-option to a more traditional offense, it takes us a few days to get back in line,” Pirate defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said after Tuesday’s practice. “We had pass skeleton and had to drop into coverage this week. For the linebackers, they were used to being about 4 yards out and playing downhill and tackling the (fullback) dive, along with our D-Linemen. You had to get those guys back in pass rush mode and linebackers back into pass drops. ... The good thing is we had the bye week to have a few extra days to get back into that mode.”
Tulsa has played three games (2-1, 2-0) and sits just outside the Associated Press Top 25 thanks to a stout defense and a balanced, physical offense that returns four of five starters from its 2019 offensive line.
The Golden Hurricane has three running backs with at least 25 carries and a touchdown to work with senior quarterback Zach Smith. Sophomore Texas A&M transfer Deneric Prince leads with a team-high 36 carries and is averaging 6.4 yards per rush in his debut campaign in the American.
“On first and second down, they are very balanced and the quarterback is an RPO guy,” Harrell said. “If you bring pressure, he’s going to throw it right where you brought the pressure from. You have to do a good job of disguising those things and changing looks up for him, whether it be different fronts or different coverages, and they certainty can run the football.”
ECU’s defensive performance in the trenches versus Navy could be described as a breakout afternoon, especially considering the Mids averaged 430 rushing yards in their previous four victories over the Pirates. D-end Chris Willis had the Pirates’ lone sack, tackle Rick D’Abreu totaled 10 tackles with a fumble forced, and fellow starting tackle Elijah Morris recovered his second fumble in as many outings.
On offense, the Pirates’ line is looking to continue the improvement it has shown since a 49-29 loss at Georgia State on Oct. 3. Despite GSU limiting East Carolina to 50 yards on 26 carries that day, big gains by freshmen Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell in the other contests have the Pirates ranked 28th in the country in rush offense at 193 yards per game.
ECU also has quarterback Holton Ahlers back after he missed the Navy contest because of COVID-19 testing.
“Mentally, he didn’t miss a beat,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said of Ahlers, a junior with 20 career starts. “He got to watching Tulsa film and watched all our practices every day, even though he wasn’t going to play in the Navy game. ... We were never 100 percent sure what was going to happen or would there be a retest or something going on, and so many rumors that it was hard to concentrate and made it a really tough week. ... But mentally, he’s been good and he was ready for this game plan and was ahead of me and was asking me questions. I was like, ‘I’m still worried about Navy and you get that done for Tulsa.’”