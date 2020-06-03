East Carolina will match up against Liberty in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Nov. 13 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, officials announced Tuesday. The Pirates will be part of a tripleheader that also features Virginia versus Temple and Davidson vs. Virginia Tech. Games times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.
“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in the Hall of Fame Shootout,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said. "Coach (Ritchie) MacKay has done a terrific job with his program at Liberty and they will provide us with a strong early-season challenge. Charlotte is one of our largest alumni bases and we’re hoping to see a lot of purple in the seats at the Spectrum Center in November.”
ECU and Liberty will meet for the second consecutive season and ninth time overall. The Flames won a 77-57 contest in Minges Coliseum last Nov. 16 for their third straight win in the series, which ECU leads 5-3.
Mayhue a freshman All-American
East Carolina pitcher C.J. Mayhue was named to the Collegiate Baseball freshman All-America team.
The left-hander appeared in a team-best eight games out of the bullpen with a 1-0 record and 0.56 ERA in the shortened season that for nationally ranked ECU consisted of 17 games (13-4). He fanned multiple batters in half of his outings and finished with 19 strikeouts, six walks and one earned run allowed in 16 innings.
His abbreviated campaign was highlighted by six strikeouts in 3.1 scoreless innings against Ole Miss during the Keith LeClair Classic on Feb. 29.
Mayhue became the 17th freshman All-American in school history and the fifth under coach Cliff Godwin.