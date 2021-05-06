East Carolina football coach Mike Houston had some look-ahead thoughts and feelings toward the fall season minutes after his team completed an intrasquad scrimmage April 24 to signal the end of spring practices.
ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert got some fans even more excited last Thursday when he updated them on how the Pirates are planning to fill Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this year. ECU’s season begins Sept. 2 against Appalachian State in Charlotte, followed by the home opener Sept. 11 versus South Carolina.
“It’s been nice to see (ECU players’) expression when I inform them our plan is to open the 2021 football season in full force,” Gilbert wrote on ecupirates.com. “We are going to ensure we provide a safe environment for our fans and follow all the university, local and state protocols, but the latest news is trending toward a more normal football season. That’s great news for all parties. ... On behalf of our entire athletics department, we appreciate your patience over the past 14 months as we have navigated through the pandemic. We have endured significant challenges and you have continued to stay with us.
“I understand the frustration of limiting attendance at venues and the last-minute changes to our schedules due to COVID-19. But it’s time to get back together.”
Attendance at ECU games last year was limited to a maximum of 3,500 fans for the final three games. The home opener had 350.
Houston mentioned after the spring game a hope for 50,000 fans to be in Dowdy-Ficklen when the Pirates host the Gamecocks.
Gilbert’s update to fans included that about 9,000 season tickets had been sold, which the Pirates want to see steadily increase during the coming months. Gilbert said ECU season ticket options are as low as $99, which is well below the American Athletic Conference average.
The Pirates won their final two games of the abbreviated 2020 campaign, then began an offseason program with intentions of playing a full season this year.
“Next is training this summer,” Houston said. “A big focus during the winter was trying to get bigger and stronger and in shape. (Strength) coach big John (Williams) will start mid-May and we’ll have some additions joining us. There will be a few in May and a few at the beginning of June, so by the beginning of June we should have pretty close to our full roster for the fall here and training throughout the summer. That training is about getting as big and as fast and strong as we can before fall camp, and it’s continuing to mesh cohesively in all phases with all people.”
Greenville native and fourth-year junior QB Holton Ahlers will again be a big part of team leadership circles. He completed 15-of-17 passes in one half of the spring game, looking frequently to favorite target Tyler Snead and also running back Rahjai Harris out of the backfield as Harris is aiming to improve upon his AAC co-rookie of the year performance a season ago.
Ahlers is set to lead the Pirates into Houston’s third season at ECU.
“It’s a different program from when I first got here and when coach Houston got here,” Ahlers said.
Houston and other Pirate coaches stressed during spring practices a productive and positive environment, hoping for players to bond and improve together. ECU is still chasing its first winning season since 2014. It finished 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the AAC last year.
“When we came in, that is what we said we wanted to create,” Houston said. “I think that is key to success. The unity, caring for each other, that camaraderie and brotherhood, that is critical to winning teams and winning programs. We have worked very hard to create that. The kids have done a great job of just embracing that culture and really trying to cultivate that culture inside the locker room.”