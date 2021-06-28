One of the most important recruiting weekends of the summer for the East Carolina football team produced a wave of commitments, especially favoring defensive tackles coach Roy Tesh.
Most of the 10 visitors either committed to the Pirates during their visits and a few already were committed, highlighted by in-state defensive linemen J.D. Lampley (6-2, 292, Richmond County) and C.J. Mims (6-1, 295, West Craven) both on Sunday pledging to Tesh, head coach Mike Houston and the Pirates. Receiver Kaleb Webb (Powder Springs, Ga.) also committed Sunday, continuing ECU’s trend of targeting skill players from the states of South Carolina and Georgia.
The weekend surge, which also included 300-plus pound offensive lineman Ethan Lang from IMG Academy in Florida, brought ECU’s total public commit list to nine, which could ultimately account for about half of the team’s December signing class.
NCAA rules prevent coaches from discussing specific unsigned prospects, but ECU coaches used Twitter on Sunday to express general optimism about recruiting.
“Huge weekend for (ECU) to cap off a great month so far,” Houston tweeted Sunday afternoon. “So excited for the future Pirates that are joining our football family. Special thanks to our current players who were awesome this weekend sharing our culture with recruits and families.”
After all-virtual recruiting for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA reinstated in-person visits and camps beginning June 1.
Lampley is a three-star prospect who picked up offers from Duke, Georgia Southern and others earlier in the month. He committed to ECU one week after visiting one of his other solid landing options in Coastal Carolina.
His offer list also included military schools Army, Air Force and Navy. He is the highest-rated recruit among the Pirates’ current nine commits as the No. 29 player in North Carolina in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Mims also had offers from Army, Coastal Carolina and Navy. He attended camp at N.C. State in early June.
Nearby Washington High standout Terry Moore has been recruited heavily recently by the Pirates, who were impressed by the running back during one of their camps, and Duke. Both schools are hoping they could be on the verge of securing his verbal commitment.
Faison in portal
Damir Faison, a potential defensive starter, entered the transfer portal Monday. He had been serving a recent offseason suspension.
The Charlotte native and former tight end started all eight games of 2020 as a defensive end/outside LB in his sophomore season.
Dooley award to Young
East Carolina punter Jonn Young was among the scholar-athlete award winners announced Monday by the National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter.
Young was joined by other players Michael Carter II (Duke), Grant Gibson (N.C. State), Trevor Collins (North Carolina) and Chuck Manning (N.C. Central).
Young has played in 33 career games with the Pirates, enjoying an average of 40.8 yards per punt. He has earned two ECU bachelor’s degrees, one each in communication (spring 2020) and sports studies (spring 2021).