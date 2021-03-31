One of the many storylines that can surface during in-state baseball games happened Tuesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium with East Carolina's Alec Makarewicz tying the game during the eighth inning on a two-run home run against North Carolina reliever Nik Pry, who coach Cliff Godwin said ECU recruited as a Pinecrest High School teammate of current ECU starting catcher Seth Caddell.
Pry recorded one out and the lone hit he allowed was Makarewicz's homer. Makarewicz also won the game for the No. 11 Pirates in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single for an 11-10 victory, creating an ECU regular-season split of 1-1 versus the Tar Heels in two midweek matchups.
"This shows our offense can come from behind and win games," Godwin said. "I said this to our team last week and I'm telling everybody in Pirate Nation that if we would have lost tonight, it wouldn't have broke our season, and if we win tonight, it doesn't mean we're going to win the national championship. But our guys competed tonight and responded to some adversity. When you get down four runs a couple times, it's just hard."
One of Pry's best outings of his sophomore season was a week earlier when he went 3.1 scoreless innings in an 8-1 UNC rout of ECU.
The Pirates (18-5) faced 4-0 and 10-6 deficits in the rematch, but they rallied to win in their final nonconference midweek game. Makarewicz's winning hit was set up by a Thomas Francisco one-out single and then consecutive walks drawn by Caddell and Josh Moylan.
The game featured 31 total hits and no errors. ECU's Connor Norby went 4-for-6, Caddell was 2-for-2 with two walks and three RBIs, Bryson Worrell 4-for-5 and and Makarewicz 3-for-6 with four RBIs.
"It was just pure adrenaline, but I'm just happy we were able to get the bases loaded with one out and that helped relax me a little bit," Makarewicz said of his winning at-bat.
East Carolina matches up against Cincinnati this week for the start of American Athletic Conference play. Here is a look at the league:
AAC THREE QUESTIONS
1. When is the first 4-0 sweep?
The American took a unique approach to this season with four-game weekend series.
A lot of series will end as 2-2 splits or three wins by one club, but a team going 4-0 will be a big boost and also potentially really costly for the winless squad.
Notable is ECU won the league in 2019 with an AAC all-time best 20-4 record. Houston (16-8) won in 2018, and UCF and Houston tied in '17 at 15-9.
2. Who has the best bullpen?
Pitching stats certainly are in favor of ECU, which led the league in nonconference action with a 3.57 team ERA. Tulane was second at 4.23.
Wichita State's Aaron Haase has a 2.45 ERA and is first in the American with five saves, but Wichita also is one of four AAC clubs with an ERA of 5.11 or higher. Cincinnati has the worst mark of 6.01.
The Pirates have relied on C.J. Mayhue, Cam Colmore, Matt Bridges and A.J. Wilson to lead their lead bullpen. They have 41 combined appearances after each pitching versus UNC.
Mayhue, a left-hander and second-year freshman, threw 50 pitches in 3.0 scoreless innings Tuesday night. He has four saves, 36 strikeouts and six walks in 24.0 innings.
3. What is up with UCF?
The Knights were a trendy non-ECU pick during the preseason to win the American. They made a national slash when they won two of three at Ole Miss in late February, but are 7-10 since then for a 10-14 record and three-game losing streak after falling twice to Troy and then to Jacksonville on Tuesday.
UCF's first AAC series is at South Florida.
ECU, Wichita (12-8), Cincy (11-10) and Houston (12-11) -- half of the eight American teams -- have winning overall records. UCF's .417 winning percentage ranks last.