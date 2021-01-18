East Carolina was the final team listed Monday in the D1Baseball.com preseason rankings, checking in at No. 25.
No other American Athletic Conference team was ranked. All of the team's on ECU's schedule, which was released Friday and includes Duke, North Carolina, St. John's and Illinois State, also were unranked.
Florida was the preseason No. 1 by D1Baseball and followed, in order, by UCLA, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Louisville to form the top-five. There was a slew of regional teams in the teens, including N.C. State at No. 13 and Georgia Tech (15), Virginia (16), Wake Forest (17) and South Carolina 18th.
The Pirates, who went 13-4 in 17 games a year ago, begin Feb. 19 with a matchup against Rhode Island and they also host Duke in midweek action during the first week of the regular season. In all, ECU has 34 home games on its 56-game schedule.