East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin was relieved when his squad won in 11 innings Friday night, but he also was far from completely pleased and still wanting to see more from his Pirates when he said: "We have to be better offensively or we are not going to win a lot of baseball games."
The Pirates did create more of a positive environment the rest of the weekend, winning 11-5 on Saturday and 11-8 on Sunday to sweep visiting Illinois State at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Illinois State scored at least one run in the top of the first inning in all three games, but the Pirates were steadfast in regaining the lead each day. Relief pitcher Garrett Saylor provided a boost Saturday with 4.0 scoreless innings, and ECU's offense featured timely power hitting by Seth Caddell, Josh Moylan and Thomas Francisco as reliable sources.
Sunday's game featured featured five total errors -- three by ECU (16-3) and two by ISU -- and 10 unearned runs as plenty of hitters took advantage of their opportunities. The Pirates and reliever C.J. Mayhue eventually prevailed in holding off the Redbirds to improve to 14-1 in weekend games.
"I brought them together and said you are up 1-0 and you're up a run going into the bottom of the sixth, so let's win the last 3.5 innings," Godwin said after the Pirates' fourth home sweep of the season. "That's what they did. I was really pleased with the way we played the last 3.5 innings. I was just pleased with the intent, the mindset and mental approach they had Saturday and Sunday compared to Friday, when I was so frustrated. ... No, we weren't perfect and we never ask them to be perfect, but we just want to make sure they are having the right mental approach and are doing the things we know they can do. They did that yesterday and today."
ECU moved up one spot Monday to No. 8 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. The Pirates' next opponent, North Carolina, took two of three at Boston College and re-entered the rankings at No. 24. The teams will meet Tuesday of this week and next week.
Caddell provided the game-winning hit Friday in the bottom of the 11th, rolling a ball into left field to score Connor Norby from second base for a 4-3 victory, and he hit a two-run home run Saturday and three-run shot Sunday.
The junior catcher entered this season with eight career home runs. He has eight this year in 19 games.
His homer Sunday afternoon created a 9-3 Pirate lead in the bottom of the fourth. Illinois State held earlier momentum on three runs in the top of the first, but the Pirates answered immediately with four runs in the bottom half featuring a two-run double by Moylan.
"We stuck to the plan, and if you didn't get the pitch you wanted, just take it and get to the next one because you know that pitch we're sitting on is going to come," Caddell said. "I felt the last two days was a lot better. We got to their bullpen early yesterday and even today. When we were down three, it honestly didn't feel like it fazed us, and we went right back up there and got some runs back with four in the first."
Mayhue also personified the Pirates' weekend.
The left-hander blew a save chance Friday night when the Redbirds (5-12) rallied against him in the ninth in scoring two runs on two hits and a walk to create a 3-3 tie. Mayhue was pulled in favor of Matt Bridges during the inning, but he was stellar in the series finale for his next appearance with 3.0 scoreless innings for his fourth save of the year.
"Once Mayhue stepped on the mound, I thought it was lights out," Godwin said of the second-year freshman, who struck out four of the 11 batters he faced with no walks.
Caddell totaled seven RBIs in the series. Francisco was 6-for-12 with five RBIs.
Gavin Williams started the first game, throwing 5.0 innings and yielding an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in 88 pitches. His season ERA is 1.32 with 18 strikeouts and six walks in 13.2 innings.