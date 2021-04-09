East Carolina's baseball team cruised to a 12-2 rout of Memphis at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Game 1 of their doubleheader Friday afternoon and the opener of a four-game weekend series.
The game ended in eight innings on Ben Newton's RBI single to right field, creating the American Athletic Conference 10-run mercy rule.
Memphis (11-16, 1-4) scored the first run, but the No. 9 Pirates (23-5, 5-0) responded in a major way with nine unanswered runs thanks to five in the fifth.
Gavin Williams had a 9-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his 5.0 innings with one run allowed, leaving with the Pirates up 9-1 after Connor Norby's three-run home run to right field in the bottom of the fifth. Williams (4-0, 0.86 ERA) fanned seven batters during the first three innings of his fourth straight Friday start. He gave up four hits.
ECU, which enjoyed the return of Lane Hoover from injury and he went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored while batting No. 2 in the lineup and wearing extra protective face gear, took control with a three-run rally in the third for a 4-1 edge. The Pirates tallied five hits in the bottom of the third, including Seth Caddell's go-ahead, RBI double followed by a Josh Moylan RBI single up the middle.
Norby's homer was his ninth of the year, which is tied with Caddell for the team lead. Bryson Worrell also hit a HR.