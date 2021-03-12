East Carolina baseball's official game notes for the weekend series versus in-state foe Charlotte listed veteran Jake Kuchmaner as the Game 1 starter, followed by Carson Whisenhunt and then Tyler Smith for the series finale at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Smith was the Friday starter for the first three weekends of the season. Kuchmaner pitched Saturday and then Whisenhunt, the second-year freshman left-hander who dazzled with a total of 27 strikeouts and four walks in his first three career starts spanning 15.2 innings with a 2-0 record.
Weekend coverage of the ECU-Charlotte series is available at reflector.com.
Kuchmaner entered the weekend with a 1-0 record and 4.61 ERA, and Smith 0-0 and 4.85 ERA. Smith is the team leader with 33 career starts. Hard-throwing Gavin Williams has been used exclusively as a reliever so far this year after a preseason injury for the second straight season.