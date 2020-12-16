A wave of early-morning signings Wednesday to play football at East Carolina, including sought after high-schoolers from Florida and Virginia and North Carolina transfer D.J. Ford along with Oklahoma transfer Ryan Jones, later gave way to afternoon intrigue about what the Pirates might do with their five remaining spots.
ECU coach Mike Houston announced at 1 p.m. his team added 16 players, which did not include verbally committed receiver Javonte Sherman from Valdosta (Ga.) High School as a prep standout the Pirates hoped to seal his recruitment. Houston also referenced the offensive line as an area he and his staff will still focus on to find and secure the right talent for the Pirates' 2021 roster.
"Obviously I can't talk about it a whole lot, but you could see none, you could see one or you could see three," Houston said of unsigned targets early in the first day of the December early signing period. "We did send a couple (letters of intent) out and I think over the next couple of days, if they decide it's what they want to do right now, then they are going to do that. ... Even without there being a pandemic, signing day has changed so much because you have a round here in December and another opportunity in February. ... I just think there's going to be a lot of movement still within rosters this spring and this summer, and I think there are going to be limited spots. You're going to see (teams) run out of space because of running out of initial counters, then you'll have players out there looking for homes who are very talented."
Sherman, whose offer list has included Illinois, Appalachian State, Georgia State and others, quarterback Walter Simmons and tight end Jacob Coleman, whose older brother Jonathan currently is a Pirate, were among ECU's highest-rated verbal commits. Coleman and Simmons both signed Wednesday as part of the Pirates' 16 announcements by 9:30 a.m.
Simmons, in fact, was announced as ECU's first signee at 7:18. The Oakleaf (Fla.) High School dual-threat QB committed to ECU in August as a prime target for Houston and offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, considering Simmons was on the rise in the Sunshine State and already had offers from Marshall, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and UAB.
Houston said the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was the only quarterback the Pirates truly recruited.
"We invested a lot in the quarterback position last year and feel good about that group, so we said at that position we're only going to offer a guy if he's an exceptional talent," Houston said. "Walter is the one quarterback who had a solid offer from East Carolina this year. I told him throughout the process he was the only one we were going to take a commitment from, so when he committed, obviously we were very excited about that."
ECU's seven early enrollees, to join the team in January, are Simmons, Jones and Ford with cornerback Jayden Chalmers (Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy), offensive lineman Richard Pearce (Hueytown (Ala.) High School), linebacker Jacoby Simpson (Cisco College in Texas) and safety/linebacker Cruz Temple from Abbeville (S.C.) High School. Simpson (TCU) and Jones (Oklahoma) were linebackers at Power Five schools earlier in their careers.
Of the two receivers who did sign Wednesday morning, Houston said high school pass-catcher T.J. Lockley from Daytona Beach, Fla., is the fastest player among the signees.
From balancing which states played high school football to which states postponed their seasons, along with official visits being virtual, Houston said recruiting this year was very different from any other year.
"One of the (virtual visit) nights, we had a thing set up outside for four or five of our current players to do a video chat with all our recruits with the stadium lights on and field painted and all that stuff," he said. "They sat out there for probably 45 minutes, just talking with very lively conversation. We had to try to do stuff like that, just to get some interaction with our current players so parents and players could see the type of young man we have in our program. I think that's one of the strengths we have right now."
Two late additions to ECU's commit list were both in-state prep products in kicker Laith Marjan (Enloe) and D-Lineman Avery Durham (Forbush). Former veteran ECU kicker Jake Verity announced Monday he was turning pro, opening the opportunity for Marjan to compete with current Pirate freshmen Owen Daffer and Patrick Nations for next season's starting spot.
"Laith was an important guy for us to get," Houston said.
Ford, who opted out of playing this season at UNC, is a graduate transfer who started seven games in the secondary for the Tar Heels in 2019. He was part of the DBs who gave their verbal nod to the Pirates during the last week and followed through with their signature, including Kingston McKinstry (Iowa Central Community College) and Julius Wood from Blinn College in Texas.
ECU held off Mississippi State for Wood.
"He is very aggressive and plays with a lot of toughness as another older guy who will come in and compete immediately for playing time, but it was a little touch and go because he had a lot of traffic here at the end," Houston said. "We're excited to have him sign with us. Overall, this signing class is not as big as our class last year, but I'm excited about the high-end ability of this signing class. Obviously we are not done yet."
ECU Dec. 16 early signees
OL: Richard Pearce, 6-3, 305, Hueytown (Ala.) HS
K: Laith Marjan, 6-3, 194, Enloe HS
TE: Ryan Jones, 6-2, 231, Oklahoma
RB: Joseph McKay, 6-0, 216, Central (Ala.) HS
SAF: Kingston McKinstry, 6-1, 190, Iowa Central CC
SAF: Julius Wood, 6-2, 196, Blinn College
LB: Jacoby Simpson, 6-0, 225, Cisco College
SAF: D.J. Ford, 6-3, 215, North Carolina
CB: Jayden Chalmers, 6-0, 175, Fork Union
OL: Canaan Clark, 6-6, 310, Forsyth Central (Ga.) HS
DL: Avery Durham, 6-7, 305, Forbush HS
WR: Troy Lewis, 6-3, 195, Matoaca (Va.) HS
WR: T.J. Lockley, 6-0, 175, Mainland (Fla.) HS
TE: Jacob Coleman, 6-4, 215, Matoaca (Va.) HS
SAF: Cruz Temple, 5-11, 205, Abbeville (S.C.) HS
QB: Walter Simmons III, 6-2, 180, Oakleaf (Fla.) HS