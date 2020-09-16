The announcement Monday that East Carolina’s first football game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN-Plus undoubtedly was met with some unpleasant responses by fans, who will need a specific subscription to the streaming service to watch the game.
For East Carolina’s players, especially the wave of newcomers preparing for their noon Sept. 26 debut as Pirates against UCF in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, any news regarding game specifics is good news.
“Do I wish it was 7 o’clock and prime time? Absolutely, but 12 o’clock is fine, too, because we’re just ready to go play a game,” Pirate second-year coach Mike Houston said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ve had a long (preseason) camp with so many young kids and so many new kids that we are just excited to see them in a college football game.”
When this weekends ends, in fact, ECU will be one of seven teams among active American Athletic Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, Sun Belt and Conference USA clubs that have not played their season-opener. Five of the seven are set to kick off Sept. 26, while Temple and Rice have to wait until October.
Southeastern Conference games are scheduled to start Sept. 26.
The Pirates were scheduled to face Marshall on Aug. 29 and then Sept. 12 before that matchup was postponed to potentially later in the year.
ECU did not practice Aug. 20 through Aug. 31, having 30 individuals in late August in isolation or quarantine from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Houston said Tuesday the team was down to one active COVID-19 case.
“It’s here and it’s no longer a wish or a maybe or whatever, we are playing Sept. 26,” Houston told his team from practice in a video posted on the ECU Football official Twitter account Tuesday night. “That’s why it’s urgency time. It’s excitement time and urgency time.”
East Carolina went 1-3 in noon games a year ago in Houston’s first season with the Pirates. That was part of a 4-8 record to stop a streak of three straight 3-9 seasons under former coach Scottie Montgomery.
The ECU-UCF game will be closed to the general public.
Like other teams in North Carolina that already have played a home game, ECU is planning to follow the trend of allowing family members of some players to attend the game. Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2.5 executive order includes that outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people.
“We’re allowed 50 fans in our 50,000 stadium, so we are going to prioritize our upperclassmen parents and still working out the details of how many tickets a kid can get,” Houston said. “If we give everybody two, then that’s obviously only 25 kids who can get tickets. We’re going to try to work a structure where it’s fair to our juniors and seniors. Hopefully everybody can get at least one ticket.”