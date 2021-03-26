East Carolina's baseball team did not waste any time establishing itself at Elon, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning Friday night to set the tone for a 15-0 victory by the No. 8 Pirates.
ECU pitcher Gavin Williams also proved to be a dominant force against struggling Elon (5-10). He recorded a new career-high of 11 strikeouts in 6.0 scoreless innings. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed four hits, walked one and had a hit batsman.
Connor Norby led off the game with a home run. The first inning for the Pirates (17-4) also included a two-run single by Ryley Johnson (1-for-3), who started in right field and batted eighth in the lineup. Zach Agnos was No. 7 and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double. CJ Boyd hit a solo homer during the top of the ninth.
ECU totaled eight hits during the first three innings. Eight runs in the Pirate seventh made it a 14-0 lead.
The teams will play again Saturday afternoon for the finale of their two-game weekend set. The Pirates will then host North Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Hoops changes begin
Expected changes to the East Carolina basketball roster for next season already have included Edra Luster and Noah Farrakhan entering the transfer portal.
Luster was honored for senior day before ECU’s final home game March 7. Farrakhan was one of the Pirates’ most highly rated signees in recent years as a 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard out of Newark, N.J., but he was 10th on ECU in scoring at 3.0 points per game as a rookie and averaged 10.0 minutes per game with no starts.
Pirate coach Joe Dooley and his staff are likely to continue looking at the transfer portal for additions.
The Pirates received a transfer commitment in March from Boston College shooting guard Wynston Tabbs, and ECU has targeted Winterville native and former Connecticut starter Josh Carlton also as a possibility. Carlton, who began his prep career at South Central High School, is 6-11, 240 pounds and started all 64 games for UConn during the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 seasons combined.
Carlton’s playing time was then trimmed to one start this year and 11.2 minutes per game. He played two minutes in the Huskies’ first-round NCAA tournament loss to Maryland on March 20 and reportedly entered the transfer portal.