Nothing has changed for the East Carolina football team, which did not practice Tuesday to mark its sixth straight day without a practice session.
ECU hasn’t practiced since Aug. 19. The next day, athletics director Jon Gilbert announced an indefinite pause to all football activities stemming from an identified COVID-19 cluster of 10 positive cases associated with the team.
Marshall media relations director Jason Corriher confirmed Tuesday the Thundering Herd — ECU’s first opponent scheduled for Sept. 12 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium — has not had any COVID-related interruptions since the start of its preseason camp. Both teams began camp July 31.
ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said, “We are playing it” on Sunday in reference to the Sept. 12 contest.
East Carolina media relations director Tom McClellan confirmed Tuesday the Pirates’ pause is exclusive to football. Other teams have been permitted to remain practicing.
But ECU volleyball and women's soccer will not have matches until the spring. The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday it postponed all competition and conference championships men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021, to align with the NCAA championship season.
A decision by the league regarding cross country competition will be forthcoming, pending further NCAA clarification.
“We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a release.
ECU soccer had only American matchups listed on its schedule, beginning Sept. 6 in Greenville against Houston.
The Herd added a game to open its season Sept. 5 against Football Championship Subdivision member Eastern Kentucky. ECU is off Sept. 5.
ECU’s release last Thursday about stopping all football activities stated that contact tracing would be conducted as part of the Pirates’ response to their most recent positive COVID-19 cases.
N.C. State on Monday suspended all athletic-related activities. The university reported 27 cases within the athletic department.
North Carolina was cleared to resume football practice Monday after its temporary pause from rising cases on campus.