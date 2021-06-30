East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert said Tuesday he is planning on ECU student-athletes who are vaccinated not being tested, unless they show COVID-19 symptoms, but full testing protocols for fall sports will be influenced by decisions from the NCAA and in particular the American Athletic Conference medical advisory group.
The rate of vaccinated athletes within a college team has been in focus nationally this week, following a weekend in which N.C. State’s baseball team was dealt a no contest ruling during the semifinal round of the College World Series and had its season ended without a traditional elimination loss on the field. A positive test of an unvaccinated player led to contact tracing and more testing and a total of eight positive cases, which included four vaccinated players.
Contact tracing will still likely play a key role moving forward, according to Gilbert.
“I think the biggest issue for them is fully understanding that not getting vaccinated, and if you’re in close contact (to a positive case), you will have to quarantine like you did last year,” Gilbert said Tuesday afternoon of ECU’s athletics protocol, which includes coaches and other personnel. “We’re going to run into that situation and it’s just the reality of personal preference. If they choose not to (vaccinate), that is a personal choice and we’re not mandating they get vaccinated. But obviously, if they come in close contact, there are ramifications for not being vaccinated.
“Our student-athletes and staff are going to have to weigh those options of what is most advantageous for them.”
The Pirates’ AD also said vaccination rates among ECU’s student-athletes are “trending in a positive light.” He said Pirate players are being encouraged to get vaccinated, and ECU student health services offers vaccine opportunities four times per week, in addition to vaccination clinics that have been available.
East Carolina’s 2020 football season included players missing games and practices throughout the season because of COVID-19 testing and protocols. Most notable was starting quarterback Holton Ahlers and a few others who were not available to play in a home loss to Navy on Oct. 17.
“I couldn’t miss another game,” a fully vaccinated Ahlers later said on April 24 after the Pirates’ spring game. “Last year sitting at home, that sucked watching the game on TV. That was kind of my final decision was I wasn’t going to miss another game because of this. I’ve tried to push that on the team, and it’s an individual decision, but obviously, if we have enough people that get it then we’ll be fine, so hopefully we do.”
ECU athletics has maintained testing for unvaccinated personnel during the lull between the already completed spring semester and upcoming fall semester.
“Right now, we are currently testing unvaccinated athletes and staff during the summer, doing a saliva test,” Gilbert said. “If we have a positive on a saliva test, then we’re doing a more deliberate PCR test. ... The recommendations that the NCAA and the AAC, I think, are going to be mostly tied to what campus community vaccination rates are. The local positive (COVID) rate and vaccination rate, I think, is going to play a factor, and the vaccination rate of each individual team will probably come into consideration.”