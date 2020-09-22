UCF will come into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium not only with a No. 13 national ranking, but its quarterback fresh off national recognition for his performance against Georgia Tech.
Dillon Gabriel, UCF’s sophomore left-handed starting QB, earned American Athletic Conference offensive player of the week honors Monday and was named Walter Camp national offensive player of the week for his four touchdown passes and career-high 417 passing yards Saturday in a 49-21 victory at Georgia Tech. The lefty also had eight rushes for 30 yards in UCF’s opening game that included the Knights enjoying a 660-471 advantage in total yards over the host Yellow Jackets (1-1).
The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter. Two Gabriel TD passes sandwiched around a 21-yard scoring run by Greg McCrae made it 28-7 UCF with 2:17 until halftime. UCF also outscored Ga. Tech 21-7 in the fourth.
McCrae left the game with an injury and did not return.
Gabriel completed 27-of-41 passes and had one interception in becoming the fifth player in UCF history to throw for more than 400 yards with four touchdowns in a game.
He was 22-of-35 for 365 yards, two touchdowns and no INTs a year ago in Orlando in the Knights’ 41-28 win over ECU. Holton Ahlers connected on 23-of-37 passes with 313 yards, one touchdown and one INT for the Pirates, who also got 47 rushing yards and a TD from Ahlers on the ground.
The Pirates focused late last week on various game day specifics and procedures, including holding a walkthrough Friday to help prepare for their first game of the season. The noon contest is closed to the general public, although revised guidelines by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services allow two family members per player to attend for up to 350 people in attendance.
ECU second-year coach Mike Houston told the story last week about some of the pregame confusion his team felt a year ago in the Pirates’ opener at N.C. State.
“We had four days of going through pregame warmup and we get out there right before kickoff and get ready to go pass skeleton offense-versus-defense and Holton just had no clue what we were doing,” he said Thursday. “He asked, ‘What are we doing coach?’ and it’s like a complete catastrophe. It was chaos out there, because on game day you get the nerves and a little bit of pressure and buildup and if it’s your first time, you never what’s going to happen.
“We’re trying to cover as much of that stuff as we can to get those guys experience before (the UCF game).”
The Knights were established Sunday as a 23-point favorite for the matchup. The line moved to minus-27 Monday.
Monday’s AAC honor roll included UCF freshman defensive lineman Josh Celiscar, who had two tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery versus the Jackets.
Next at noon
East Carolina’s second game also will kick off at noon.
ECU announced Monday the game at Georgia State on Oct. 3 was designated for a noon start and ESPNU coverage, giving the Pirates two noon games to start their season. The AAC and ESPN also have set the ECU at Cincinnati contest, on Friday, Nov. 13, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2.