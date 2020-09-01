East Carolina student-athletes banned together to walk across campus Monday, promoting racial equality, social awareness and speaking against racism.
They wore masks and were unified in their student-athlete-driven march.
"Love the person next to you and forget the skin color and forget the gender," said Justin Chase, a Chesapeake, Va., native and ECU football offensive lineman who transferred in from N.C. State during the summer.
The unity march began at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, where the Pirates plan to begin their football season Sept. 26 against UCF.
It ended on main campus with a gathering of student-athletes and coaches. Representatives who addressed the crowd included football coach Mike Houston, women's basketball coach Kim McNeill and various athletes to emphasize their intentions.
"This is bigger than a march and bigger than a (social media) post," said women's basketball player Xianna Josephs, whose hometown is Brampton, Ontario. "It's much more than that, and it's very important that us in athletics and us as people go out and vote for someone who is going to perpetuate this message to the rest of the world."
Organizers of the event included football players Xavier Smith and Jeremy Lewis, a sophomore tight end who went to South Central High School. Starting quarterback Holton Ahlers was among players who was not able to attend and who posted a video message on Twitter supporting the march and his teammates.
It started as a football idea and quickly extended to other sports.
"We wanted to really show the community what's actually going on in our locker room with unity and with equality and things of that sort," said Tarron Williams, ECU football's director of player development. "When they extended it to the rest of ECU athletics, everybody jumped on board 100 percent."
ECU Police Department Lt. Chris Sutton addressed the student-athletes and voiced his support prior to the start of the march.
McNeill, who left Hartford for ECU in March of 2019 to lead the Pirates' women's basketball program and whose husband, Cory, is her associate head coach, talked about the public platform available in sports.
"Understand what you are standing for and who has done it before you, so you can understand what you need to do to continue to push the movement forward," she said. "I'm so proud of you guys and as coach Houston said, there are going to be people who are going to be with you and there are going to be people against you. You guys have made the decision that you don't care what other people think. We have our thoughts and we have our rights as athletes and we are going to use it.
"We're going to use our platform. We're going to be part of this change in the Greenville community."