East Carolina's baseball team is hoping it is on the verge of a late-season series victory at Cincinnati. The teams will play Game 4 of their matchup Sunday at 11 a.m. in Cincy on ESPN+.
First-place ECU took the 2-1 series edge with a 7-6 comeback win Saturday thanks to a four-run rally in the top of the seventh inning. The Pirates trailed 5-3 entering the frame. Bryson Worrell's sacrifice fly tied the game before Josh Moylan sent a single to right field with one out, plating Lane Hoover from third base for the go-ahead tally.
C.J. Mayhue went the final 1.1 scoreless innings to preserve the victory and his seventh save of the year, throwing 18 pitches Saturday after he threw 40 in scoreless action Friday. Matt Bridges also pitched for the second straight day, but Cam Colmore was not used Saturday.
Carson Whisenhunt started for the Pirates (35-11, 17-6 American) and went 4.1 innings (75 pitches) with three runs allowed (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Tulane (27-18, 16-6) lost to UCF on Saturday.
No. 11 ECU’s series began at Cincinnati (25-23, 14-13) on Friday with an 8-4 victory, giving ace Gavin Williams an 8-0 season record and 1.47 ERA. It was 2-2 during the first inning, but a Pirate surge that included a Seth Caddell home run made it 8-2 by the top of the fourth. The second game went to extra innings and the host Bearcats won 7-6.
ECU scored one run in the top of the 10th before Cincy plated two runs in the bottom-half on a tying infield single to Connor Norby with two outs, with his throwing error to first base scoring the second and final run.
Caddell's homer in Game 1 is the Pirates' only HR of the series through three games. Veteran Jake Kuchmaner was used as a reliever in Game for 2.0 innings, and Garrett Saylor pitched as a reliever Friday and Saturday. Saylor went 1.2 scoreless frames in Game 3 for the pitching victory.