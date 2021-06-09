East Carolina baseball players already knew about Vanderbilt pitching stars Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter prior to the NCAA tournament bracket being released on Memorial Day, matching ECU against Vanderbilt in a potential super regional matchup.
That best-of-three series is now a reality, as is the prospect of Rocker opposed by Pirate ace Gavin Williams for Game 1 in Nashville, Tenn., at noon on Friday.
“We watch college baseball all the time, so if you don’t know about (Rocker and Leiter), then you clearly aren’t on social media or watch college baseball,” Pirate All-American second baseman Connor Norby said. “They are good, but they can be beat. They are like any other pitcher. They can be beat. We are going to go there and handle our business, and we have to grind on them.
“From the jumps (Williams) has made, even from last year to this year, it’s unbelievable, and he has that mentality now. He’s dangerous and he’s really good. ... He’s the real deal and I’m glad I’m playing behind him instead of being in the box facing him.”
Leiter and Rocker were featured in a recent Sports Illustrated issue, which compared Vanderbilt’s pitching tradition to Penn State football linebackers and how Rocker and Leiter have helped the school establish itself as “Pitcher U.”
Rocker’s last super regional appearance was a no-hitter versus Duke on June 8, 2019, featuring 19 strikeouts and two walks among 131 pitches by the 6-foot-5, 245-pound right-hander who is an option for the No. 1 pick in this year’s Major League Baseball draft.
Williams (6-6, 238) is 10-0 with a 1.82 ERA in his junior and also likely final collegiate season. At least part of his motivation for this weekend stems from his regional start last Saturday versus Charlotte, in which Williams was charged with a season-high five runs in six-plus innings. Williams had not allowed more than two runs in an outing all season.
“Yeah, I think everything is motivating, really,” he said. “I always want to win. I know last weekend in the regional wasn’t really what I predicted, but I can’t really worry about that.”
ECU’s team ERA is 4.06. Vandy’s is 3.47.
Some of the Pirates’ most effective pitchers are in the bullpen, led by Matt Bridges, Cam Colmore and C.J. Mayhue. Bridges earned two saves and a win during the NCAA Greenville Regional to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.
The Commodores have two pitchers with seven saves each in Nick Maldonado and Luke Murphy.
“I don’t think anybody gives us a snowball’s chance in hell to win the super regional,” Pirate seventh-year coach and ECU alum Cliff Godwin said. “We’re going to go out there and compete and see what happens. Yes, Gavin will pitch either Game 1 or Game 2. He will pitch one of those two games.”
NASHVILLE SUPER REGIONAL
Game 1 — Friday, Noon (ESPN2)
Game 2 — Saturday, Noon (ESPN2)
Game 3 — Sunday (if necessary), 3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)