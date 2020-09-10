East Carolina football's shift to game mode in a few weeks will increase COVID-19 testing from one test per week to three tests per athlete, athletics director Jon Gilbert said during his address to the ECU Board of Trustees Athletics and Advancement Committee on Thursday, which also included the ECU second-year AD expressing more concern in declining revenue streams.
The athletics department finalized a $5.5 million net loss in revenue compared to expenses for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The department is targeting a $7.4 million loss for this fiscal year.
ECU athletics on Thursday afternoon had 18 individuals active in isolation, Gilbert said, with the number trending downward. The football program two weeks ago had 30 individuals in quarantine or isolation, which factored into postponing the Sept. 12 matchup against Marshall to potentially later in the year.
ECU is set to host UCF at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, without fans, on Sept. 26 to begin its season.
"We're going to test on Monday and Wednesday and do an antigen test on Friday," said Gilbert, adding that all American Athletic Conference schools will follow the same game-week protocol. "The conference office is helping fund the third antigen test on Friday, which is a positive. Our medical staff, athletic trainers, Dr. Joseph Armen with student health, Vidant Health, have all played a very critical role and have really been the MVPs for us since the middle of June. There has been a lot of heavy lifting on their part."
COVID testing and contact tracing led to the Pirates stopping all athletic activities July 15 through July 21. The football team also was paused from practicing Aug. 20 through Aug. 31.
Football details will play a major role in future finances, which Gilbert described Thursday as planning for a "year of survival" for this academic year.
"Every revenue bucket that we have is going to be affected," he said. "Ticket sales, Pirate Club, our IMG Marketing dollars. There are less eyeballs in the stands, from a sponsorship standpoint, so obviously I'm concerned on where that is."
The target projection for athletics expenses for this fiscal year, which began July 1, is $43,440,503, compared to $36,039,243 in target revenue. The last fiscal year saw ECU athletics finish at $38,690,990 in expenses and $33,133,914 in revenue.
The Pirate Club annual fund for athletics already was $511,630 under projection through the months of July and August. The target goal for that fund is $6.2 million by the end of June 2021.
"Obviously, I am concerned about where that is directly related to the attendance in the stands for football and some other things," Gilbert said. "Certainly, that is negatively impacted."
ECU athletics saved about $3 million in spring semester expenses from when all live sports were halted in mid-March.
Playing only football for now and having other sports moved to the spring, however, could create the opposite effect for the spring 2021 semester.
Gilbert confirmed the Pirates will not play a football game before Sept. 26. Their home schedule currently consists of games on Sept. 26 (UCF), Oct. 17 (Navy), Nov. 7 (Tulane) and Nov. 28 (SMU).
"We will play virtually everything else in a very short window, so from an expense standpoint, we're going to have some issues next semester that I am concerned about," Gilbert said.