East Carolina’s basketball team played overtime like it played during the first half.
A game of wild swings between ECU and UNC Wilmington, former Colonial Athletic Association basketball rivals, in Minges Coliseum on Monday went the Pirates’ way in OT for an 88-78 victory.
ECU led 51-37 at halftime. UNCW surged and was up by as many 10 points, 67-57, during the second half. It was 73-73 at the end of regulation.
“That was the craziest game I’ve been in as a Pirate,” ECU junior forward Jayden Gardner said. “There was just a lot of big plays.”
The Pirates are 3-0 at home, including a 63-50 victory over Radford from Saturday, and 4-0 overall to match an identical start by the 2013-14 Pirates.
Gardner, who was whistled for two fouls in the game’s opening 6 minutes yet still produced a double-double by the end of the night, scored eight of ECU’s 15 points in overtime. He opened the scoring in the extra period and J.J. Miles made a 3-pointer for a 5-0 run. Gardner later made a mid-range jumper, at the 1:18 mark, for an insurmountable 84-77 cushion.
“I feel like whoever scores first in overtime has the momentum,” said Gardner, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds. “We started out and got a stop and then we came down and scored. We knew to keep it going. ... That game was definitely a game of runs. We started our run first and then they started and then we finished it.”
Miles led the Pirates’ red-hot opening half, when they made 9-of-15 from 3-point range, and finished 6-of-7 on 3-pointers with 22 points.
A Bitumba Baruti 3 helped the Pirates force overtime, creating a 71-71 tie with 1:33 left in regulation. Gardner gave the Pirates a 73-71 edge, which was answered by the visitors when Jaylen Sims drove to the basket and dropped in a layup over Gardner at the 13-second mark.
Sims led UNCW’s second-half rally and finished with 28 points.
The Seahawks (2-2) started the half on a 24-4 run for a 61-55 lead. They went up 67-57 at the 7:26 mark on a breakaway, two-handed dunk by Brian Tolefree after a he stole a Noah Farrakhan pass in stride near the half-court line.
“When we were down 10 and it’s a wrap, I told our guys there was a lot of people who turned their TVs off and you’re going to find out we’re not going away,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said. “I thought we really fought back and battled back and showed character.”
UNCW has been dealing with injuries within its roster, including to sophomore guard Shykeim Phillips. The former South Central star, who won a 4-A state championship with the Falcons in March of 2019, did not play and was not on the bench. Greene Central product Imajae Dodd, also a sophomore, was scoreless in three minutes of action for the Seahawks and first-year coach Takayo Siddle.
Gardner was limited to four first-half points. While he was sitting with two early fouls, teammates like Miles, Tremont Robinson-White and Tristen Newton thrived with outside shooting.
Baruti also stepped up en route to his 17 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Miles James, who came into the game with five minutes played for the season and no points, made a 3 late in the first half. Newton swished a triple from the top of the key on the next Pirate possession for a 48-35 lead.
Miles was 4-for-4 from the outside during the first 20 minutes and 6-of-8 on field goals.
“As a shooter, and once you see your first one go in, your teammates start finding you in spots,” Miles said. “It can go pretty much downhill from there.”
The scoring started with a 3-pointer by Robinson-White, who also hit a 3 to give the Pirates an 11-9 edge.
UNCW led 17-15 when the hosts went on a key 9-0 run. All nine of ECU’s points during that surge were scored by either Miles or Ludgy Debaut.