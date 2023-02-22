ECU vs. Cincinnati

ECU's Jaden Walker (21) is defended by Cincinnati's Dan Skillings Jr. (0) in a game earlier this season. Walker led the Pirates to a victory on Tuesday night in Tulsa.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

Jaden Walker scored a career-high 24 points as East Carolina earned a gritty road win over Tulsa 62-60 on Tuesday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

RJ Felton added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (14-13, 5-9 AAC), who picked up their second conference road win of the season. Ezra Ausar, Brandon Johnson and David Kasanganay all provided huge plays in the second half to help the Pirates rally for the win.