Jaden Walker scored a career-high 24 points as East Carolina earned a gritty road win over Tulsa 62-60 on Tuesday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
RJ Felton added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (14-13, 5-9 AAC), who picked up their second conference road win of the season. Ezra Ausar, Brandon Johnson and David Kasanganay all provided huge plays in the second half to help the Pirates rally for the win.
Brandon Betson led Tulsa (5-22, 1-15 AAC) with 20 points.
Tulsa scored on the game's opening possession but the Pirates scored the next seven points to go ahead 7-2 early in the first half. The Golden Hurricane knotted the game at 7-7 and both teams struggled on offense, only making two shots combined over the next four minutes of action.
First-half foul trouble for the Pirates allowed Tulsa to jump ahead 30-22 but Felton hit back-to-back 3s to give ECU a spark on offense, and the Pirates held Tulsa scoreless over the final 2:31 of the first half to trail 32-25 at the break.
ECU scored the first five points of the second half to make it 32-31 but Tulsa scored on back-to-back plays to go back up by five with 15:13 to go. Both teams went the next four minutes without a point until Tulsa converted a broken play into a dunk and the Pirates followed up with a Felton three to make Tulsa's lead 40-38 with 9:57 remaining.
The Pirates briefly recaptured the lead after another Felton 3 and ECU went on an 8-0 run and held the Golden Hurricane scoreless for nearly four minutes to go into the final media timeout ahead 51-47. Tulsa drew within two but Johnson nailed a huge 3 from the corner to push the Pirates to the win.