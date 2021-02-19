New year, same start.
The East Carolina baseball team opened a new season Friday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium with a 3-2 win over Rhode Island in 10 innings, giving ECU a season-opening extra-inning victory in consecutive seasons. Last year it was 2-1 over William & Mary in 11 innings.
Christian Smallwood chopped the winning single over the third baseman's head for No. 25 ECU, sending the frigid players in the home dugout spilling onto the field to celebrate with Smallwood and Lane Hoover, who scored from third base.
"It was awesome and definitely not the way we draw it up, but it's cool," said Smallwood, a pinch hitter who also provided a game-ending single for a Pirate win in March of 2019. "We've been split up (for intrasquad scrimmages) and haven't been on the same team in forever. It's pretty fun when we're all cheering for each other. ... It was pretty awesome to share that moment with those guys."
The Pirates' last game was March 11, 2020, at UNC Wilmington.
It was 2-2 in the top of the ninth with one out and the Rams looking for victory when Pirate coach Cliff Godwin turned to senior Cam Colmore to relieve Garrett Saylor behind on a 2-0 count with the bases loaded. The count was 3-1 when Colmore calmly got a clean 6-4-3 double play to send it to the bottom of the ninth.
"Cam Colmore deserves to be in that situation, and that's why we brought him in," Godwin said. "We knew he would throw strikes. We felt very confident. Cam is a strike-thrower. He was able to get the guy to beat the ball in the ground, and Ryder (Giles) and (Connor) Norby did the rest."
Hoover, the No. 9 hitter in ECU's batting order, was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the 10th. He also hit a two-out triple and scored in the fifth.
More notes and postgame video:
- ECU's starting lineup:
Worrell, cf: 1-4, R, RBI
Francisco, 1b: 1-3, RBI, BB
Caddell, c: 0-4
Agnos, 3b: 0-4
Makarewicz, lf: 1-3
Norby, 2b: 1-4
Moylan, dh: 0-3, BB
Giles, ss: 0-3
Hoover, rf: 1-2, 2 Rs, BB
- Tyler Smith retired the first Rams all via groundout, then struck out Joe Fortin to end the top of the second with a 91 mph fastball. The visitors didn't have a runner reach second base until the sixth, when they rallied and scored two runs. Smith's final pitching line was: 5.1 IP, 2 Hs, 2 Rs, 2 BBs, 4 Ks.
- The Pirates' first reliever was Matt Bridges, who took the mound with a runner on second base, one out and the Pirates up by one run. He produced a strikeout on a 3-2 slider, then an RBI single was sent through the right side for a 2-2 tie.
In all, ECU used five relievers with some of its best arms. C.J. Mayhue threw 30 pitches, going two scoreless frames and yielding two hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
- Rhode Island reliever Nick Robinson controlled the middle stages of the contest. He went four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, a walk and hit allowed.