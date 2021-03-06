The math was simple this year in determining first place at the Keith LeClair Classic. East Carolina's wins Friday (13-2) and again Saturday (5-2) over lone opponent Appalachian State clinched host ECU as the 18th annual LeClair Classic champion.
Saturday's win at Clark-LeClair Stadium also sealed the baseball Pirates gaining their first outright Keith LeClair Classic title since 2017. Missouri State won the following year, then a three-way tie in 2019 (including ECU) and Ole Miss a season ago.
"The way to honor coach LeClair would be to sweep tomorrow," ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. "I want our guys to enjoy this for about four or five hours, and I want them to wake up and be ready to go tomorrow. At the end of the day, we're just trying to get better."
Gavin Williams was used in relief, as expected, and went 4.0 hitless innings for the pitching victory and his longest outing since a start March 5, 2019, at Mississippi State. He struck out three batters and walked two, throwing a lot of fastballs in the 95-97 mph range, but did get his first strikeout (swinging) on a 1-2 breaking pitch to end the top of the fifth.
"Really he changed the momentum of the game," Godwin said. "For Gavin to come in and just say, 'Hey, you're not scoring anymore and you got your two runs.' ... He is special when he's healthy, as we know. ... Today he threw 45 pitches in four innings and that is pretty efficient for a power pitcher."
App. State and ECU are the only teams in this year's event, and the visitors led 2-0 Saturday before the Pirates gained control in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. The rally began with consecutive, no-doubt home runs launched by Ben Newton and Connor Norby, who finished 4-for-5, and Alec Makarewicz hit the go-ahead, RBI single plating Zach Agnos.
More postgame notes:
- Norby extended his hitting streak to 17 games, which dates back to last season. He hit a ground-rule double to right field as the Pirates' leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first.
- One day after Pirate starter Tyler Smith went 3.2 innings, Jake Kuchmaner's start lasted 4.0 innings. The veteran left-hander yielded two runs on four hits with a walk, a strikeout and a hit batsman.
"Our starting pitching has to be better," Godwin said. "Kuch knows that and Smith knows that. It's not because of effort and preparedness and those guys are prepared and they care as much as any kids I've ever been around."
- ASU's lone extra-base hit of the series so far was a double by Andrew Terrell during a two-run third inning Saturday. The Mountaineers had four singles in Game 1 and four hits in Game 2.
- Newton's homer the first of the junior catcher's career. He was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Starting catcher Seth Caddell served as the designated hitter.