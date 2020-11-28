East Carolina's basketball team won a game and had a game canceled at the 49er Tip-Off Classic at Charlotte.
ECU beat the host 49ers 66-57 on Friday, getting 18 points from Jayden Gardner. The ECU-Belmont Abbey game scheduled for Saturday was then canceled because of COVID-19 issues with Belmont Abbey, ECU media relations representative Jody Jones confirmed.
The Pirates could look to add a game before Saturday's matchup against Radford, the first of a three-game homestand. They don't start American Athletic Conference play until Dec. 16 at SMU.
The victory matched the Pirates' win total in road games last year, when they finished 1-11 on the road.
Gardner shot 7-of-14 from the field and had five rebounds to complement his game-high 18 points. The visitors pulled away in the second half, enjoying a 34-25 advantage after a 32-32 halftime tie.
Guard Tyrie Jackson was ECU's leader in rebounds with seven. He and fellow bench player Bitumba Baruti had eight points each, and Tremont Robinson-White dished out five assists with no turnovers.
Baruti was the only Pirate to make a 3-pointer, shooting 2-for-5 from the outside. ECU was 2-for-15 as a team.