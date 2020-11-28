020720_gdr_ecubasketballphotos5.jpg

East Carolina's Bitumba Baruti shot 2-of-5 from 3-point range in ECU's win at Charlotte on Friday.

 File/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina's basketball team won a game and had a game canceled at the 49er Tip-Off Classic at Charlotte.

ECU beat the host 49ers 66-57 on Friday, getting 18 points from Jayden Gardner. The ECU-Belmont Abbey game scheduled for Saturday was then canceled because of COVID-19 issues with Belmont Abbey, ECU media relations representative Jody Jones confirmed.

The Pirates could look to add a game before Saturday's matchup against Radford, the first of a three-game homestand. They don't start American Athletic Conference play until Dec. 16 at SMU.

The victory matched the Pirates' win total in road games last year, when they finished 1-11 on the road.

Gardner shot 7-of-14 from the field and had five rebounds to complement his game-high 18 points. The visitors pulled away in the second half, enjoying a 34-25 advantage after a 32-32 halftime tie.

Guard Tyrie Jackson was ECU's leader in rebounds with seven. He and fellow bench player Bitumba Baruti had eight points each, and Tremont Robinson-White dished out five assists with no turnovers.

Baruti was the only Pirate to make a 3-pointer, shooting 2-for-5 from the outside. ECU was 2-for-15 as a team.

 