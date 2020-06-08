Last week not only saw East Carolina's football program pick up another verbal commitment from a transfer, this time with former Oklahoma linebacker Ryan Jones, but current Pirate players got to work out in a socially distant and controlled environment.
The Cliff Moore Practice Facility was open for some players, including Greenville native and junior starting quarterback Holton Ahlers, for voluntary player workouts. It was a key step toward the Pirates' larger plans of an adjusted offseason program in preparing for more summer workouts and preseason camp and plans to still host Marshall during Week 0, on Aug. 29, at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
ECU was not able to conduct any traditional spring practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA allowed for all teams to resume on-campus voluntary workouts as early as June 1.
One of the other marquee Week 0 games -- Notre Dame versus Navy -- was recently moved from its original date of Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, to Annapolis, Md., during Labor Day weekend.
ECU's game against Marshall is scheduled for an ESPN linear broadcast.
Campuses opening for football voluntary workouts has led to positive COVID-19 cases. Seven Arkansas State athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating for 14 days, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said Thursday.
The seven athletes are from three sports, and all were asymptomatic.
“This is a day that we knew would come, not just at A-State, but for colleges and universities across America,” Damphousse said.
Oklahoma State and Marshall announced they each had three athletes test positive. There also have been reports of positive tests at Mississippi, Alabama and Clemson.
More on Jones
Jones, a Charlotte native, started three games for Oklahoma at linebacker as a redshirt freshman in 2018, but the plan is reportedly for him to be in a pass-catching role for the Pirates. Jones tweeted his commitment to ECU on Friday.
He is the latest player to publicly commit to the Pirates as a transfer, joining a list that already included former Arkansas running back Chase Hayden, cornerback Nigel Knott (Alabama), Appalachian State veteran defensive lineman Chris Willis and former Atlantic Coast Conference O-Linemen Avery Jones (North Carolina) and Justin Chase (N.C. State).
Ryan Jones went to powerhouse Mallard Creek High School and was ranked by ESPN as the No. 2 recruit in the state. He played receiver and safety at Mallard Creek, including seven touchdown catches as a junior, according to his bio at Oklahoma.
ECU's two tight ends on the current roster both thrived late last year in their debut season. Zech Byrd (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) is a junior for this season after 11 catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. Former South Central High School defensive end and receiver Jeremy Lewis, who is 6-3, 225, had one TD as a freshman tight end for the Pirates in 2019.
Jones redshirted his initial year at OU and then saw his most action the next year in 2018, playing in 11 games and including a career-high eight tackles against Army.
Listed last year as a 6-2, 231-pound sophomore, he played in seven games with nine tackles and his only career interception against UCLA. He entered the transfer portal in mid-January.