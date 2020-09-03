East Carolina’s football team is in catch-up mode, which has been emphasized by ECU coach Mike Houston in each of his Zoom sessions this week with media members.
The Pirates were paused from practicing Aug. 20 through Aug. 31 from then-rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing. They returned to practice Tuesday and needed doses of relearning, according to Houston.
“Twelve days off really is detrimental to your preparation and set us way way back,” said the Pirates’ second-year coach, whose club went 4-8 last year and was picked 10th among 11 teams in the American Athletic Conference preseason media poll. “Tuesday was a struggle and yesterday was a tremendous struggle when you added the heat and shoulder pads. ... I liked the way we finished practice today, and we had a lot of energy during the team period at the end. It’s going to get us better, but we are absolutely starting from scratch.”
ECU’s first game is Sept. 26 against UCF, the AAC preseason favorite.
Thursday was the Pirates’ third practice in as many afternoons. They will practice the next two days, but not hold a full scrimmage until late next week.
When asked about position groups that have thrived in regaining their footing, Houston pointed out the running backs as part of an offense mostly faring better than the defense.
“It’s because of experience,” he said of the offense, which is led by veteran coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and features junior starting quarterback Holton Ahlers. “There are so many players back in the same system and same scheme, so those guys really have their rhythm and really executed well today. I thought Holton handled everything well and it was a big third down day, so he was seeing a lot of pressure and different looks from the defense. He got the ball out of his hand quick, and those receivers and backs continue to do what they do.
“The (running back) group has had a very solid week thus far. I think, individually on the defensive side of the ball, our two inside linebackers who have the most experience there in Xavier Smith and Bruce Bivens continue to improve every day. ... (Cornerback) Ja’Quan McMillian has really had a fantastic week this week and is really competing at a high level.”
Some players are in return-to-practice designation under the watch of athletic trainers. Houston said Tuesday that 23 players were in quarantine.
The opener against the Knights, who on Tuesday had 10 players opt out of this season, will be played at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and void of fans. ECU could add an opponent for Sept. 19 or instead continue to prepare for UCF, with the latter as the more likely option.
“After 12 days off, I think it would be very challenging to get ready for the 19th,” Houston said. “All of those guys who are out are still out. It’s going to be a while before they are all cleared to come back.”