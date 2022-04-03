The Pitt Community College baseball team is in the midst of something special.
The Bulldogs on Sunday completed a weekend sweep of visiting Richard Bland College with an 11-3 win and did so with the help of some late offense and solid pitching.
It was the 12th consecutive win for the Bulldogs, who haven’t lost since dropping the first game of a doubleheader on March 13. The Bulldogs are 21-4 overall, and have been able to string together these wins without the services of two of their top players.
Sophomore catcher Martin Zelenka played in four games before suffering a season-ending injury. Zelenka was an All-Region performer from last year and figured to be an important cog this season. Pitt C.C. also lost its top arm in sophomore right-hander Parks Ledwell, who pitched twice before being lost for the season.
Those injuries have created opportunities for the rest of the roster, and it’s those players who have seen added playing time that are carrying the Bulldogs this spring. Many of those players are freshmen, a group that has been the engine to the team’s success this season.
“A lot of our freshmen have stepped up and have provided a spark in the lineup,” Bulldogs coach Tommy Eason said. “Some of our older guys have been struggling a little bit and hopefully we’ll get those guys going in the right direction.
“Our team only consists of 26 players so the opportunity is there and it’s guys taking advantage of it and making the most of it.”
Eason said he made it clear to his team that opportunities to contribute would be abundant this season. That idea was highlighted by Chis Morris’ pinch-hit, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that sealed Sunday's victory.
Morris came off the bench and got his first at-bat in the eighth, and delivered the knockout blow to a conference opponent that had played the Bulldogs tough in the series finale. Morris has been searching for consistency this season, but he has displayed enormous power with three home runs in 23 at-bats.
“We have some guys struggling and some of our freshmen are not necessarily secondary guys because I don’t consider anyone secondary,” Eason said. “Because when you only have five position players sitting on the bench to pull into the games you can’t be secondary. You have to step up and play a part.
“The guy who’s playing in front of him today struggled and Chris took advantage of his opportunity and hopefully he carries this on.”
The Bulldogs showed off their versatility by scoring in a number of different ways. They took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a suicide squeeze bunt play, before breaking open the game with five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Pitt C.C. scored a run on a wild pitch, then added another when the Richard Bland center fielder lost a towering fly ball in the sun. Robert Buckley’s two-run double pushed the lead to 7-3, and an RBI single from Shane Nolan grew the lead to 8-3.
Bulldogs starter Alex Alderson, a freshman righty, improved to 2-0 on the season. He threw 7.0 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits while striking out four. Freshman lefty Ryan Albin took over in the eighth and flashed dominant stuff while picking up two strikeouts.
It was the second time in the past three starts that Alderson went seven innings while allowing three runs or fewer. As for Albin, the lefty is part of internal competition for innings as a weekend starter.
“The biggest thing, and I say it carefully, but I think we’re starting to find our face as a pitching staff which gives us a little bit more confidence in the offensive categories, too,” Eason said.
Freshman Ryker Galaska has a team-best five home runs and is batting .405. He also has team-highs in triples (3) and RBI (32). Galaska also flashed a strong, accurate arm when he threw out a runner at the plate from left field in the third inning.
His assist from left field preserved the Bulldogs’ 1-0 lead at the time.
Fellow freshman Caleb May is batting .422 with 10 doubles, and he had three hits in Sunday’s win. It should be noted that the success isn’t coming from just freshmen.
Sophomore Houston Koon has been tearing up pitching all season to the tune of a .528 batting average. Koon’s 38 hits lead the Bulldogs. He has also drawn 20 walks while striking out just six times all season.
Robbie O'Neal, a sophomore catcher, has 10 extra-base hits and an OPS (on-base plus slugging) percentage of .987.
“We have a lot of fun pieces on this team,” Eason said.
The Bulldogs' season continues through the rest of the month before the conference tournament in May.
In what is a unique scheduling quirk, Pitt C.C. will play conference opponent Lenoir Community College six more times before the end of the season; the teams face off each of the next four Wednesdays.