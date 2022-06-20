Playfly Sports Properties, East Carolina’s new marketing rights-holder, extended an agreement with Inner Banks Media to broadcast ECU football, basketball and baseball games through 2027.
Under the agreement, 107.9 WNCT-FM will continue as the flagship station football and men’s basketball games for six more years, according to an announcement on Monday by Playfly senior VP of revenue Rich Klein and Inner Banks Media president Henry Hinton.
The reach of WNCT, which has served as the Pirates’ flagship station since 2008, extends west to Raleigh, north to southern Virginia and up and down the North Carolina coastline.
ECU football and men’s basketball games will be heard on both 107.9 WNCT and 94.3 the Game. East Carolina baseball games will continue to be heard exclusively on 94.3 The Game and will be streamed live on 943thegame.com. The new agreement will also feature select women’s basketball games heard on 94.3 the Game each season.
“The relationship between Inner Banks and ECU has an incredible foundation and we are excited to continue the partnership to bring the best of Pirates athletics to the North Carolina area,” Klein said in a news release. “High-quality broadcasts are vital touchpoints for fans, helping improve the year-round experience on and off campus.”
The Mike Houston and Mike Schwartz Radio Shows will be carried live on a weekly basis via 94.3 The Game.
“We are ecstatic to continue as the radio partner for ECU and cannot wait to work with the great folks at Playfly,” said Hinton. “As alumni and supporters of the Pirates for many years, it’s a thrill to continue to be a part of it all. We are impressed with the folks from Playfly and think this is going to be an incredible partnership.”