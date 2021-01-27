Like many other college baseball pitching coaches at this point in the preseason, East Carolina’s Jason Dietrich is excited about the blend of talent and experience within ECU’s pitching staff.
The most recent Major League Baseball draft was limited to five rounds and college players retained their same eligibility from the shortened 2020 season, which were factors when droves of players — like Gavin Williams for the Pirates — returning to college and created intense competition nationwide during fall practices.
Former Pirate two-way star Alec Burleson was selected in the draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, but ECU’s returning pitching depth is still viewed as a strength. Dietrich and the Pirates could begin the season comfortably with an all-upperclassmen weekend rotation of senior Tyler Smith, unanimous preseason All-American Athletic Conference left-hander Juke Kuchmaner and the hard-throwing Williams, and still have other hurlers available such as C.J. Mayhue, Matt Bridges, Carson Whisenhunt, Cam Colmore and A.J. Wilson.
“Everybody, in my mind, has come back pretty hungry,” Dietrich said Monday during the team’s virtual media day. “When you’re deep on the mound, and we are pretty blessed to have a lot of talent, a lot of guys are wanting to show you that they are capable. That is the great problem or dilemma that we have as a coaching staff is when you have that many options.
“I think everyone’s roster is going to be a lot deeper, and that is the fun part. That’s why we are excited to accept that challenge.”
Given ECU’s roster, but also the potential need for flexibility this season with COVID-19 protocols and scheduling, seventh-year head coach Cliff Godwin was asked Monday if his 25th-ranked Pirates are the deepest team during his tenure. They are scheduled for opening day Feb. 19 and to play four-game AAC weekend series beginning in April.
“It has the potential and we need to stay healthy, but I think we could probably maneuver through some injuries better this year than we’ve ever been able to in the past and especially on the mound,” Godwin said. “We know injuries are part of playing sports. We don’t want to look at those guys on the bench as guys who are backup players, but they are starters who just haven’t gotten into the game yet. We’ve also talked to them, more so than ever, that the guy who stands next to you playing your position has to be more ready to play than they ever have been before.”
It was not Burleson or Kuchmaner who was slated to be the Pirates’ opening day starter last year, but instead it was Williams’ role before he went down with a preseason finger injury. The Fayetteville native ended up pitching only 3.0 scoreless innings as a junior, giving him a career 3.57 ERA and 70 strikeouts with 32 walks in 68.0 innings over three years.
He was involved in talks with MLB teams last season, but elected to return to the Pirates to try to improve his stock and was not drafted. Previous MLB drafts went 40 rounds and relied heavily on college juniors who were willing to sign professionally.
“I think it’s helped maybe put a little bit of a chip on his shoulder to come back hungry and wanting to show what he’s capable of,” Dietrich said of the 6-foot-6 Williams, who multiple times during his collegiate career has been clocked with a fastball at 100-plus miles per hour. “We all know he’s got huge potential and upside. I think that’s kind of helped him and driven him to potentially get better and grow. That is what I have seen. He had a great fall.”
Williams, Kuchmaner and Smith already have weekend and postseason experience. Lefty reliever Mayhue was a freshman All-American in 2020, thanks in large part to six strikeouts in 3.1 innings versus Ole Miss, and Godwin pointed to another second-year freshman in Whisenhunt as a player on the brink of prominent status.
“Carson’s ceiling is as high as anyone I’ve ever coached in my life,” Godwin said of Whisenhunt, who has versatility as a pitcher/outfielder/first baseman. “That’s not to add pressure on him. I told him he just needs to go out and do what he did in the fall. If he does that, then we’ll be in good shape. He’s a 6-foot-4 lefty at 90-95 with a wipeout breaking ball and has been able to manage his emotions a lot better than he has before.”