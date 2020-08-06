Part of an update by East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert on Wednesday addressed the uncertainty surrounding football fan attendance, which remains a fluid and hot topic, especially while North Carolina is in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 response into September.
It was not clear yet Thursday how remaining in Phase 2 affects the Pirates' game scheduled for Aug. 29 against Marshall at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Gilbert's update Wednesday said the game could be moved to early or mid-September.
"It's not going to be a normal home football season in terms of attendance and game day atmosphere," Gilbert wrote on ecupirates.com before Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement to remain in Phase 2. "While we aim to have fans in attendance, it's imperative we create an atmosphere that is safe for all involved and includes following all mandated protocols. We continue to work with university, local and state health officials to get guidance on how we can proceed in terms of fan attendance.
"Face masks or facial coverings will be mandatory at all athletic venues. Our goal remains to have our current season-ticket holders, ECU students and student-athlete guests in attendance. It's important to note with a limited capacity and following CDC guidelines of social distancing, there's a strong possibility we will need to have fans spaced throughout the stadium, which could potentially push season-ticket holders out of their regular seats. It's an inconvenience I hope our fans understand could be necessary during this pandemic."
Cooper on Wednesday extended Phase 2, which limits indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people, through at least Sept. 11.
ECU's second game is scheduled for Sept. 24 in Greenville against UCF. Marshall and ECU both had their Sept. 12 games postponed, creating a unique opening on their schedules.
Atlantic Coast Conference teams are scheduled to begin Sept. 12, including Syracuse versus North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels' first contest. Clemson at Wake Forest also is Sept. 12.
The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to begin their season the next day in Charlotte versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Pirates have not expressed intent to sell single-game tickets so far this year.
Saturday scrimmage
East Carolina football's first preseason scrimmage Saturday will have the same undertones of COVID-19 precautions that have been present since the team's first official practice was conducted one week ago.
"I have the grounds crew setting up the fields very similar to what they will be during the regular season, so the players' box will be from the 10 to the 10 (yard lines) to allow for a lot of spacing on the sidelines," ECU second-year coach Mike Houston said. "All the kids will be wearing their gator masks while they are in pads, so every time they have their helmet off they will have their mask on. With everything operationally, we just have to be conscientious of making sure we have good spacing anytime the guys are out of a drill."
The Pirates did not practice Thursday. They plan to scrimmage Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
The scrimmage will feature the use of game officials, which in particular Houston will monitor. He added that many roles within the team are not yet defined.
ECU has one more practice before the first scrimmage, which is bound to provide players with game-like situations and coaches with valuable film to watch.
"I don't know who the first-stringers are right now, so we're going to let them all go out there and get in the middle of it," Houston said. "That's something they need. I don't care who they are. They need that setting and that contact and game play that is so vital, because there's been so much time off for all of them. Getting that chemistry working together and all of those things are so important.
"We try to simulate it with some of our competition segments. We finished practice with a red zone deal (Wednesday) and it got pretty hyped and intense and everything, but when you start throwing officials out there, that kind of changes the dynamic."