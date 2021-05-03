A couple of former local high school and college football stars heard their names called this week in a way they had dreamed about their whole lives.
Former East Carolina offensive lineman D'Ante Smith (fourth round) and former J.H. Rose superstar and Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell (fifth round) both were selected in the NFL draft. Additionally, former ECU wide receiver Blake Proehl, who opted to leave the Pirates a year early to enter the draft, signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Powell not only was selected in the fifth round of the draft, he was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2019 Super Bowl champion and runner-up last season. The Chiefs' aim with picking Powell, who after a mostly quiet early career at Clemson exploded last season as one of the best receivers in the country, is to bolster an already dynamic offense. Powell could add considerable depth behind lead pass-catcher Tyreek Hill.
He was a dominant two-sport athlete in football and basketball while at Rose, highlighted by scoring 38 total touchdowns his senior season before joining the Tigers. He won national championships with Clemson in 2016 and '18.
Smith battled injuries throughout his career, but maintained a constant rapport with NFL scouts that paid off when he was picked in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, who made their offensive line a key focus in this draft, and they list the tackle at 6-foot-5 and 294 pounds. Proehl, the son of former NFL player and Carolina Panthers offensive cog Blake Proehl, showed enough flashes of athleticism and potential to land with the Vikings.
"It just feels crazy because you get nervous and it's a nerve-racking process," Smith said during an interview with media members posted on the Cincinnati Bengals official Twitter page. "I'm just happy to be a Bengal. They will get the best of me. ... I just want to play a part and anything I can do, I'm just trying to get on the field and play my part and do what I can as a rookie and get better for the years coming."
Smith was part of a record draft weekend for the American Athletic Conference, which produced two first-round selections and had an all-time best 19 total players drafted.
Tar Heels drafted
Physical running back Javonte Williams, wide receiver Dyami Brown and linebacker Chazz Surratt led a crew of former North Carolina players who made their next-level dreams a reality in the draft.
Williams became a part of the Denver Broncos' rebuilding offense when they used their second-round pick on the UNC speedster. Brown was nabbed by the Washington Football Team with the 82nd overall pick in the third round, while the versatile Surratt is headed north after the Minnesota Vikings claimed him with the 78th pick in the third.
The New York Jets bolstered their backfield in the fourth round by taking running back Michael Carter, and wide receiver Dazz Newsome rounded out the day when he was taken in the sixth round by Chicago.
Blue Devils draft
The Blue Devils saw their most draft picks since 1973.
Pass rusher Chris Rumph was nabbed by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round to lead the way for Duke, and that was followed in the fifth round when the New York Jets claimed defensive back Michael Carter and the Kansas City Chiefs took tight end Noah Gray later in the round.
Another Blue Devils edge rusher went in the sixth round in the person of Victor Dimukeje to the Arizona Cardinals
Among the former Duke players agreeing to free agent deals over the weekend were offensive lineman Devery Hamilton (Las Vegas), running back Deon Jackson (Indianapolis) and defensive back Mark Gilbert (Pittsburgh).
Wolfpack draft day
Interior defensive lineman Alim McNeill had his NFL expectations met when he heard his name in the third round, being selected by the Detroit Lions.