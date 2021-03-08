East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin said Saturday after clinching the 18th annual Keith LeClair Classic with a second win in as many days over visiting Appalachian State that the truest way to honor LeClair would be for the Pirates to sweep the series.
They did so in fitting fashion on Sunday with a 10-2 victory that included ECU starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who yielded one run in 5.0 innings with six strikeouts, supported by a trio of effective relievers.
ECU (9-2) used eight total relievers in the series, but not seniors Cam Colmore or Matt Bridges as they were resting their arms, versus its lone opponent for the LeClair Classic. ASU was held to four singles Friday, three singles and a double Saturday, and two singles a solo home run in Sunday’s finale.
The Pirates claimed their first outright Keith LeClair Classic crown since 2017. Missouri State won the following year, then there was a three-way tie in 2019 (including ECU) and Ole Miss won a season ago.
“When you come in as a freshman, you hear the story of coach LeClair and you hear it every single day and he’s on the walls all around the clubhouse,” said Connor Norby, who hit a home run Saturday immediately after backup catcher Ben Newton’s homer before Norby ended the weekend with a season bating average of .511 that ranks 21st nationally. “You know what he stood for. Everybody wearing No. 23, it is giving me a chills kind of talking about it, but it’s an honor for sure and he would be happy with how we’ve played so far this weekend.”
LeClair coached the Pirates for five seasons from 1998-2002 and died from ALS in July 2006.
ECU’s weekend bullpen work included Nate Nabholz firing a scoreless inning each on Friday and Sunday.
Saturday’s highlight was Gavin Williams, who wore No. 23 along with all other Pirate players and coaches in honor of LeClair, delivering 4.0 hitless innings for the pitching victory in relief and his longest outing since a start March 5, 2019, at Mississippi State. He struck out three batters and walked two, throwing a lot of fastballs in the 95-97 mph range. He got his first strikeout (swinging) on a 1-2 breaking pitch to end the top of the fifth of the Pirates’ eventual 5-2 victory closed out a by scoreless ninth pitched by C.J. Mayhue.
“Really, he changed the momentum of the game,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said of Williams. “For Gavin to come in and just say, ‘Hey, you’re not scoring anymore, you got your two runs’ and pound the strike zone and was able to throw the breaking ball at least for one (strikeout) and a good changeup on a left-handed hitter, that was just the momentum. ... He is special when he’s healthy, as we know. ... Today he threw 45 pitches in four innings, and that is pretty efficient for a power pitcher.”
Godwin said Friday’s 13-2 win was critical because it came two days after a 6-5, 12-inning defeat to Old Dominion. Nick Logusch struck out all six batters he faced Friday in the top of the seventh and eighth combined, throwing 24-of-28 pitches for strikes.
“For us to not play very well Wednesday night against Old Dominion and not have a fresh bullpen going into Friday night, but the guys came out and they really took control of that game,” Godwin said.
The Pirates moved up a few spots Monday to No. 14 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. Virginia and North Carolina both dropped out. The top-five now consists of all Southeastern Conference clubs, starting with undefeated and No. 1 Arkansas followed by Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida.
ECU catcher Seth Caddell hit a home run Friday night and another on Sunday, which was his fifth of the season. His season average is .317 with 15 RBIs.
Tyler Smith’s start Friday lasted only 3.2 innings, and Saturday starter Jake Kuchmaner went 4.0 innings in 69 pitches before Williams took over for him and thrived. In all, ECU’s bullpen totaled 17 strikeouts and one run allowed in 14.1 innings against App. State.
“Our starting pitching has to be better,” said Godwin, who on Sunday referenced the left-handed freshman Whisenhunt might move to the Saturday spot for the next weekend series versus Charlotte. “Kuch knows that and Smith knows that and our pitching staff knows that. It’s not because of effort or preparedness. Those guys are prepared and they care as much as any kids I’ve ever been around.”