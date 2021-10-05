A consensus statement from East Carolina football coach Mike Houston and some players Tuesday was the Pirates played so well Saturday, in a 52-29 win over Tulane for a 1-0 start in the American Athletic Conference, because of how they practiced last week.
After totaling 150 rushing yards the previous Saturday in a 31-28 win over Football Championship Subdivision opponent Charleston Southern, ECU (3-2) racked up 310 versus Tulane for its most rushing yards in a game since 2007. The Pirates' total offensive output was 612 yards.
Achieving those totals was set up by players' acute focus earlier in the week, according to Houston.
"We talked about Aaron Ramseur, Gerard Stringer, Ryan Jones, I could keep on naming them, but the guys who played really well the other night had really good weeks of practice last week," he said Tuesday during his weekly news conference.
One of the linemen who helped create lanes for ECU starting running back Keaton Mitchell, who rushed for 222 yards and two touchdown on 15 carries, was Fernando Frye at right guard between center Avery Jones and tackle Noah Henderson. Frye and Sean Bailey are listed as the starting guards on this week's ECU depth chart for a Saturday 6 p.m. matchup at UCF (2-2, 0-1), which is coming off an upset loss at Navy.
"Setting the standard in practice," Frye said. "It's focusing on the little things and working on our fundamentals, understanding it's a mindset we need to change and our culture of practicing how we want to play. ... We definitely turned it up a notch (versus Tulane). We weren't really happy with our performance (the previous week against Charleston Southern) and we knew we had to make a change. I think we did that last Saturday."
The Pirates' dominance at times in the trenches against Tulane was a stark difference from their 2020 matchup. Tulane finished with a massive 277-35 advantage in rush yards last year in a win at ECU.
Mitchell was complemented Saturday in the ground game by one rushing TD each by running back Rahjai Harris and quarterback Holton Ahlers.
"That is the best they've played (Jones and Frye) this year, and you have to throw (guard) Nishad Strother's name in there, too," Houston said. "It's one of the better games he's had in his career here. I thought they all played much improved Saturday. Avery and Fernando, Nishad, Trent (Holler) got in there and Sean Bailey was in there, I thought they did a really good job handling those two defensive tackles. No. 77 from Tulane (Jeffery Johnson), he ate our lunch last year, and I thought we did a really good job of neutralizing him."
The next challenge for the Pirates is trying to defeat the Knights for the first time since 2015. UCF has won five straight in the series.
"We're excited we got the win on Saturday and we're excited we are 1-0 (in the American), but that's done," Houston said. "We have a huge game this Saturday. We have to have a great practice and that's my only focus right now is having a great Tuesday practice in full pads. We have to get our work done and our heavy contact stuff done today and tomorrow. We have to mentally prepare our guys for how we have to play on Saturday."