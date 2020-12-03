One of the final moments at East Carolina for receiver Blake Proehl was catching a trick-play touchdown pass from roommate and fellow receiver Tyler Snead during the Pirates’ 52-38 upset of SMU on Nov. 28.
Proehl, one of two sons of Ricky Proehl, a steady NFL pass-catcher from 1990-2006, remembered and broke down that memory Thursday with local reporters as he announced he was forgoing the rest of his collegiate eligibility to train for the 2021 NFL draft.
“Everything (coach Mike Houston) is doing I can’t wait to watch, and I’ll always be a Pirate, no matter what,” he said. “I want to thank my teammates, who are my brothers. That’s definitely been the hardest part for me was leaving such a family atmosphere.”
Proehl, a 6-foot-1, 186-pound Charlotte native, had six catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns versus SMU, solidifying him as one of the Pirates’ top receivers this year along with his good friend Snead. Proehl finished his junior year with 47 catches 577 yards and four touchdowns.
“I wasn’t expecting to do this last year or anything like that, it’s just that I was able to get my degree and have serious talks with my family, and they guided me to make this decision,” Proehl said. “I have a shot and all I can ask for is an opportunity. ... I know my brother and my dad made it, but I’m ready myself and every day is a way to compete for me.”
Austin Proehl was drafted out of North Carolina in the seventh round of the 2018 draft by the Buffalo Bills.
ECU’s leading receivers this season were Snead, Proehl and C.J. Johnson. Led by current verbal commit Javonte Sherman, ECU plans to sign a few WRs in December.
Snead and Johnson will both be sophomores next season, with Snead coming off a breakout 53-catch, 524-yard campaign with five TDs. Johnson, who is 6-2 and 236 pounds, had only 19 receptions, but six were touchdowns.
As for Proehl, he said he needs to pick the right agent for his situation and he plans to focus on his strength during drills and training sessions.
“I’m going to spend a lot of hours in the weight room developing my body,” he said. “The good thing is I’m a late bloomer, so every year, I’m getting bigger and stronger and more confident in myself.”