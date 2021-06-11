NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- East Carolina baseball fans took over the top level of a parking garage overlooking Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field a few hours before first pitch of the NCAA baseball super regional series between the Pirates and Vandy on Friday.
The tailgating scene was not as widespread as a week ago at Clark-LeClair Stadium for the Greenville Regional, but the Pirate supporters were as loud as possible as belted out "Purple ... Gold" chants with their purple-and-gold megaphones while ECU's team was participating in pregame batting practice and undoubtedly could hear the chants.
"We figured we would bring a little bit of The Jungle to Nashville," said Jared Plummer, 40, a longtime Pirate fan and a Jungle vocal leader for games at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
The group of traveling tailgaters included parents of ECU players.
Cam Colmore, a Winterville native, and Matt Bridges, from Shelby, are ECU's only sixth-year seniors. Their parents have become good friends and followed multiple postseason trips, including when Shelly Bridges watched her son serve as a key freshman pitcher for the Pirates at the 2016 Lubbock Super Regional won by Texas Tech in three games.
"We hope we are the victors the time," she said. "These parents are all a family, and we try to indoctrinate the freshman parents when they come in so the continue to carry it on. The Jungle is where the greatest fans are and they have accepted us. ... It's like a fraternity, and everybody is on the same page."
The goal of that fraternity is to gather again next week in Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series. ECU has made the most NCAA tournaments, 31, among teams never to reach Omaha.
The 2016 super regional was the closest ECU has ever been to the College World Series. Colmore and Bridges were freshmen on that squad, and Friday's tailgating parents included of a talented and important rookie on this team in first baseman Josh Moylan.
All of the parents were proud to be in Nashville rooting on their sons.
"We have been blessed to be part of this," Brett Bridges said. "It's been six years and I kind of wish it could be 10 if we could. ... This is bittersweet for us because it is the last ride, but this is a special group of guys and a special team. We're just excited about it and excited to have the opporunity to be right where we are at."
Some Pirate fans arrived in Nashville on Wednesday or Thursday to get acquainted with the city and Vanderbilt campus. Others drove the 9 hours and 30 hours from Greenville overnight Thursday to make it before Friday's game.
ECU received an official allotment of 600 tickets, plus others probably attained tickets via secondary markets, and capacity of Hawkins Field is 3,700, which is less than the Pirates' Clark-LeClair Stadium with a capacity of about 5,000.
"We left at about 6:15 p.m. (Thursday) night and got in around 3 a.m. local time," said Jonathan Wagner, an ECU spring semester graduate. "We are pumped to be here. We made the trip to Clearwater (Fla., for the American Athletic Conference tournament a few weeks ago) and we are even more excited for this one. This team is special and I’m glad that we’ve been able to be here with them for the ride."