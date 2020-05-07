An East Carolina football official roster update Thursday saw the removal of former starter Chance Purvis, thus ending his career with the Pirates after he started all 12 games in 2019 at defensive end and was arrested in February.
He was booked Feb. 18 at the Pitt County Detention Center for felony charges of second degree kidnapping and breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure. He was suspended the next day from all football activities.
The Meridian, Miss., native was second in sacks (four) for ECU (4-8) a year ago during a breakout junior campaign. He finished with 13 career starts among 22 games played and 68 total tackles as a sophomore and junior.
“Something like this is not something we will accept,” second-year Pirate coach Mike Houston said on Feb. 20 of Purvis’ arrest. “The disappointing thing is I have 90-some guys out this morning who are doing great things on and off the field and in the classroom. ... I’m disappointed that one or two individuals are taking away from that. ... If individuals are not living up to that standard, then they are not going to be here.”
Last year’s sack leader, end Kendall Futrell, was a senior and he recently signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rick D’Abreu played in 11 games last season as a freshman. The Pirates’ most recent recruiting class included junior college D-End signees Henry Garrison (Nassau (N.Y.) Community College) and Elijah Robinson (Louisburg College).