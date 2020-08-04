One advantage so far of East Carolina football’s spread-out preseason camp is the amount of repetitions allotted for each quarterback.
And there are plenty of quarterbacks.
Intrigue exists for now and for later around junior starter Holton Ahlers. Bryan Gagg and Alex Flinn are back as redshirt freshmen looking to continue their progression. They are being pushed by true freshmen Ryan Stubblefield, Mason Garcia and Taji Hudson.
The Pirates are using multiple fields as part of their social distancing protocols for COVID-19. That has created challenge for coaches to fully evaluate their personnel, but also has led to the slew of signal-callers receiving consistent work that might not have been the case in a traditional preseason setup and rotation like in years past.
“From the things I’ve seen, Holton has looked like Holton and he has complete control of the offense,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said. “The young ones are all over the place. You have Gagg and Flinn who have a little bit of their feet on the ground and they ought to at least be able to operate the offense on a little bit of a higher manner.
“With the three (new) freshmen, you’ve seen some pretty impressive things, talent-wise, from those three. But there is a lot of difference in standing there throwing skeleton (drills) and being able to run an offense and lead a group with offensive linemen in front who are all older than you. ... One of them had an up-and-down day (Saturday) and made some throws where you’re like, ‘Wow, that is pretty impressive.’ Then he had some moments where he just crumbled.”
Those moments are invaluable for the QBs who joined college football in an unprecedented and unique time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every snap they get they will improve, and every snap is experience,” Houston said.
Players were in full pads for a Tuesday early-afternoon workout, according to a tweet by the official ECU football account. There was no media availability with Houston on Tuesday.
The team is still aiming to take a day off before the weekend.
Knott’s outlook
Cornerback Nigel Knott was limited by injuries at Alabama, playing in a total of 12 games from 2016-19.
Now as a potential impact player for the Pirate defense, the Alabama transfer still needs to remain healthy and consistent in his craft. He has been slowed this week by a hamstring issue.
“He had several positive days to start camp, but (Monday) he tweaked his hamstring a little bit and wasn’t able to go in the afternoon,” Houston said. “We’ll see how long that holds him out, but hopefully not very long. He’s a talented young man, but the thing that bit him there was (not) being able to stay on the field. That’s something here that he’s going to have to get through that and going to have to get over that.”
Knott, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is an option to start at corner opposite sophomore All-American Athletic Conference candidate Ja’Quan McMillian.
Also in the secondary, versatility is still valuable for Juan Powell, Warren Saba and especially hybrid outside linebacker Gerard Stringer, who is out long-term with an offseason injury.
Powell especially is looking to continue momentum after playing in the final four games of 2019. He started at strong safety in the last game and tied with fellow starting safety Tank Robinson with a game-high 10 tackles.
“Right now we have (Powell) at the field safety, and he had his best practice (Sunday) that I’ve seen out of him since he’s been here,” Houston said. “He made some really impressive plays and forced a couple turnovers. He’s looking more and more comfortable at that position, but we have pretty healthy competition there, too. Warren Saba (a senior) is the experienced guy in the room, and (Lackawanna (Pa.) College transfer) Robert Kennedy has been extremely impressive.”