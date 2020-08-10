Talented freshman Mason Garcia learned he was granted full eligibility by the NCAA late last week, only a few days before he was one of six quarterbacks to participate in ECU’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Ryan Stubblefield, one of five freshmen working behind starter Holton Ahlers, threw the only touchdown pass in the scrimmage that lasted 94 plays and was led by the defense causing seven turnovers. Garcia, Stubblefield and redshirt freshman Bryan Gagg are among leading candidates to be the No. 2 QB for the potential Pirate football season.
“He can throw a football as good as any kid I’ve ever seen,” ECU coach Mike Houston said of Garcia, who signed in December from Carolina Forest (S.C.) High School as one of the highest-rated recruits in Pirate history. “I mean, he can put some zip on it and get the ball in tight places quickly, so he has the God-given ability and it’s on display every single day. What you saw today was all of a sudden you jump out there and you have bullets flying everywhere, it can rattle you. I thought there were moments today where he was uncomfortable, which that’s good because he has to go through that and every freshman quarterback goes through that. Then I thought there were times where he looked very comfortable.
“We have a veteran quarterback in Holton to where (Garcia) is not going to be thrown out there before he’s not ready. We have to bring him along and grow him up like the rest of them, but he’s excited about having the eligibility stuff behind him.”
The ECU secondary, under first-year coordinator Blake Harrell, was energetic and active opposing the Pirates’ quarterbacks and receivers. Robert Kennedy had two of the five interceptions.
Sophomore linebacker Jireh Wilson was among the standouts mentioned by Houston. He had an interception and a fumble recovery.
“His length in that slant/out route window and at the line of scrimmage, I thought he gave the offense some difficulties both in the run game and the pass game,” Houston said of Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 201-pounder from Jacksonville who played in all 12 games last year as a reserve and had a career-high six tackles against Temple. “A lot of those quick RPO routes that we kind of live on, his length took some of those away today and he had a very athletic interception on one play. I’m sure it’s where they didn’t expect him to be able to make that play.”
On offense, Houston said he remains confident and mentioned receiver Tyler Savage and running back Rahjai Harris as freshmen who continue to impress. The longest play of the scrimmage was a 30-yard reception by Savage, from Stubblefield, and Demetrius Mauney had a 26-yard run.
Defensive back Juan Powell blocked a field goal. The defense totaled five sacks.
“We had tremendous energy and on the defensive sideline, and they were flying around like they’re supposed to,” Houston said.