The East Carolina football team and third-year coach Mike Houston ended spring practice Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Here are five players who stood out during the spring game:
Xavier Smith, LB
Normally an inside linebacker, the junior multi-year starter was on general manager Warren Saba's Gold squad and used some as an outside rusher in addition to inside duties. He was active and a sure tackler in the open field.
In true spring practice fashion, Smith also was pumped for teammate Ryan Stubblefield and ran onto the field to high-five him after the reserve quarterback scrambled and ran up the middle on third down to achieve a first down early in the second half.
"I enjoy playing football, so either place I can make a play at I think I'll enjoy that," Smith said of his possible versatility for this year. "I'm more comfortable at (inside) linebacker, but I enjoy playing rush too. If it helps the team, I feel good about it."
Ryan Stubblefield, QB
The Gold team won, 17-3, behind steady defensive play throughout the scrimmage and some impressive second-half moments by quarterbacks Mason Garcia and Ryan Stubblefield.
Garcia worked as the main No. 2 QB for the Pirates during spring practices and he connected on a 73-yard pass early in the second half. Stubblefield, who like Garcia is a freshman, was noticeably quick and effective as a scrambler in addition to lofting an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kerry King to make it 17-3.
"(Offensive coaches) are all talking to those kids in practice, but when you get out there on the field in a game, it's all on them," head coach Mike Houston said. "For some of them it was their first college game action. Like Ryan, I really felt like after they calmed down and did a lot of good things. That experience, even though it's a spring scrimmage, that experience is so important for those young players."
Added starting QB Holton Ahlers: "I remember my first spring game in front of live fans. ... Mason has started a game, but for Stubblefield, that was his first time in front of live fans really for the most part."
Jayden Chalmers, CB
A freshman who enrolled at ECU only a few months ago, Chalmers finished with three tackles and also teamed with fellow corner Sean Tucker to do a standout job in defending the Gold team's top option in outside receiver Audie Omotosho. Chalmers, a former North Carolina signee who is 6-foot and 170 pounds, Tucker and Nolan Johnson were among the defensive backs who were successful in physical and man-to-man coverage.
"I really like that room," Houston said. "It was not exactly a strong suit two years ago. Now you have Ja'Quan (McMillian) and Malik (Fleming) and Nolan and Damel (Hickman) who are kind of proven commodities who have played a lot of snaps for us. ... You have Sean Tucker, Chalmers, (C.J.) Crump who got so much valuable experience this spring, so we finally have some depth in that room.
"I'm very pleased with (cornerbacks) coach Steve Ellis and think the world of him. He's a fantastic position coach and has done a great job with that group."
Rahjai Harris, RB
The opening drive and also later possessions by Ahlers and the Purple offense featured Ahlers looking for Harris as a pass-catcher out the backfield. Fellow running back Keaton Mitchell was the most productive player in the ground game, which was complemented by Harris continuing to show how he can be versatile even as a larger back at 5-10 and 228 pounds.
Harris had six receptions in eight games last year, including a touchdown. On Saturday he produced four catches for 32 yards.
Tyler Snead, WR
Ahlers looked early and often to Snead, who has been steady throughout his career and is entering his second sophomore season as possibly the Pirates' most reliable pass-catcher.
Snead had the most catches with five for 41 yards.
The speedy Snead also looked smooth in the return game. He received the opening kickoff and darted upfield in what looked like it could have been a touchdown if not for the play being stopped without a full tackle.
"I think it could have been and they blew the whistle, so we'll have to check the tape for that one," said Snead, which he said jokingly after fielding a question from Ahlers during a light-hearted postgame news conference.