Saturday was the wettest day of East Carolina football preseason camp through four practices. It also served as another opportunity for coach Mike Houston to describe an indoor practice facility as a need for the Pirates.
"I had to adjust some of the schedule around a little bit with some of the lightning this morning, but we got outside and had a very, very energetic practice and I thought the kids took another step today in the second day in (shoulder) pads," Houston said. "You have to have (an indoor practice facility). I've said it before. We were disrupted last night and not able to function the way we would have if we had a facility.
"When you get everybody back, basketball has their space and volleyball has their space and other sports have their space. When lightning comes, you can't do anything about it. For the program to continue to move forward, it's not a want. It's a need."
Notable
- Houston praised starting quarterback Holton Ahlers on Friday, and on Saturday he said new defensive pressures were applied to No. 2 QB Mason Garcia and Garcia responded by remaining in the pocket and making some good throws.
- Freshman defensive lineman Jason Shuford continues to impress the coaching staff. At 6-foot-4 and 333 pounds, he is working as a nose guard and trying to establish himself an increased role.
- Saturday was the first day with post-practice player interviews. Here is a notable quote from each of the four players:
Starting QB Holton Ahlers
"The whole secondary is playing fast. The first day out there, a couple of my throws that would have probably been completions in years before are getting contested now and getting broken up now. That was kind of one of the first things I noticed in the first 7-on-7 we had."
First-year Pirate DB D.J. Ford
"Something I pride myself on is being able to help the team in any way I can. I feel like the more I can help the young guys, the more I can help myself and help this team take a step forward. Things happen and sometimes when the young guys get thrown out there, they need to be ready at all times. I do my part to make sure they are ready."
Senior LB Bruce Bivens
"It seems real close and before you know it, (the opener Sept. 2 versus Appalachian State) is going to be here. Of course, I'm always excited about hitting somebody and I love hitting people. I'm real excited."
DL Elijah Morris, a second-year freshman and former walk-on
"This is what I kind of hoped for. Coming here I was trying to find my place on the team and part of the family and everything. I was a part of it, but now I am like fully. We are here now."