East Carolina University's athletics fiscal sustainability working group report became public Monday. Here is the exact wording of the recommendations section:
RECOMMENDATIONS
The current fiscal model for ECU Athletics is not sustainable. While there have been efforts to achieve efficiencies, the primary challenge is in generating sufficient revenues. Fiscal impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the challenges and accelerates the need for change. While some level of institutional support is required, at least in the near term, annual student fee increases, an increase in Pirate Club donations, and an expansion of institutional support are unlikely. The following recommendations are meant to provide institutional leadership with a framework for improved fiscal positioning.
Recommendations:
1. Operational Efficiencies – The working group recommends leadership establish an overall reduction goal for FY 21 and assign differential cuts to achieve the goal.
2. Competition Scheduling – The working group recommends ongoing exploration of regional competition models in select sports and continuing efforts to limit overall travel expenses for non-revenue generating sports. In addition, leadership should explore additional away game guarantees for all sports.
3. Fundraising – There are opportunities to improve alignment between Pirate Club fundraising and University Advancement, including a common information system, collaborative philanthropy with respect to high capacity donors, and exploration of shared services. The hiring of a qualified Pirate Club Executive Director should be a priority. A subsequent evaluation of Pirate Club staffing, operations, and events, in collaboration with the Pirate Club Board, is recommended. The working group also recommends evaluating a reduction in the number of Pirate Club giving levels and modifications of benefits within each level. Finally, leadership should redesign the Student Pirate Club such that there are clear membership benefits. For both the Pirate Club and Student Pirate Club, the working group recommends updated marketing plans to drive membership, and an intentional focus on establishing a culture of philanthropy.
4. Facilities – In order to recruit and compete, student-athletes and coaches have resource needs, including quality facilities. The working group recommends maintaining a prioritized list of facility needs with cost estimates and naming opportunities. To the extent possible, the working group recommends facility enhancements that benefit multiple teams, enhances recruiting efforts, and/or are designed to generate additional revenue. To the latter point, the group recommends exploring an enhanced premium seating option in Minges Coliseum for men’s and women’s basketball.
5. Tower Operations & Revenue – At the time of this report, there is no clear plan to improve the revised pro forma. The working group recommends a review of the Tower operations, pricing structure for the premium seating, and opportunities to generate revenue from meetings and events. Such a review should result in a set of recommendations to close the anticipated operating shortfall. In addition, the working group recommends seeking a release of seat rights in the Williams-Clark Club for those individuals with seating in the Trade Club or other premium seating. Release of these rights permits the Pirate Club to expand the inventory for purchase in the Williams-Clark Club.
6. Scholarships – There is a growing gap between scholarship funds generated through Pirate Club donations and actual scholarship requirements. Therefore, the working group recommends leadership further evaluate scholarship awards and funding.
7. Number of Sponsored Sports – Current legislation requires FBS schools to have a minimum of 16 varsity athletic teams. As noted in the prior section, ECU has more sports than most of the other AAC schools but is also near the bottom of the conference in total operating budget. The working group recommends leadership consider the elimination of one or more sports. In addition to the fiscal analysis, decisions must also be informed by an analysis of related compliance.
8. Institutional Support – Prior to COVID-19, an operating shortfall of $4M was projected in perpetuity. Even with deep cost cutting measures and the generation of new revenues, the analysis suggests an ongoing shortfall in the near term. Therefore, the working group recommends leadership establish an annual amount, not to exceed $4- 6M annually, to transfer from institutional funds in support of ECU Athletics. Such a plan should be approved by the Chancellor and reconsidered each biennium.
9. Student Fees – In recognition of the concerns expressed during the most recent tuition and fees dialog, the working group recommends a two-year moratorium on athletics fee increases. The UNC Board of Governors voted against the 2020-21 tuition and fee proposals, which included ECU’s $50.00 athletics fee increase. Therefore, academic year 2020-21 will count as the first year of the recommended moratorium. With the projected long-term declines in traditional high school graduates, which impacts strategic enrollment planning, even if increases are approved in the future, there may be fewer students paying the full fee. Therefore, budget planning cannot assume this revenue stream will continue to grow.
10. Longer Term Considerations – In addition to the more immediate recommendations noted above, the working group recommends:
o Developbudgetscenariosassumingadditionalcompetitivedisruptionsrelated to COVID-19 over the next 12-18 months.
o DevelopanewstrategicplanningprocessforECUAthleticstoreflectnew realities and chart a course for long-term sustainability and excellence.
o Duringthenextnegotiationprocess,withIMGorothersimilarentity,seekto maximize base payments and revenue-sharing goals.
o Updatetheinventoryoffacilitynamingopportunitiestoensurethereisaplanto maximize revenue.
o Usecustomerandmarketdatatoannuallyrefinepricingstrategies,identifynew markets, and enhance the fan experience.
ATHLETICS FISCAL SUSTAINABILITY WORKING GROUP MEMBERS:
KENDRA ALEXANDER
ASSOCIATE VICE CHANCELLOR FOR DEVELOPMENT
CLINT BAILEY
DIRECTOR OF MARKETING STRATEGY
STEPHANIE COLEMAN
ASSOCIATE VICE CHANCELLOR / BUDGET & ATHLETICS FISCAL AFFAIRS
ALEX KEDDIE
SENIOR ASSOCIATE ATHLETICS DIRECTOR / COMPLIANCE
CHRIS LOCKLEAR (chair)
INTERIM CHIEF OF STAFF
JODY NEWSOME
ASSOCIATE UNIVERSITY ATTORNEY
RYAN ROBINSON
EXECUTIVE ASSOCIATE ATHLETICS DIRECTOR / EXTERNAL OPERATIONS
DAN SCHISLER
INTERIM CHAIR and PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING
CHRIS STANSBURY
ASSOCIATE VICE CHANCELLOR & SENIOR OPERATIONS OFFICER
PAUL ZIGAS
INTERIM UNIVERSITY COUNSEL and VICE CHANCELLOR for LEGAL AFFAIRS