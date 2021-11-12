The American Athletic Conference’s mass exodus was dictated by a national trickle down of dollar opportunities according to East Carolina University’s athletic director, and new conference opponents are likely to bring their pocketbooks to play the Pirates.
Jon Gilbert, ECU AD, told the university’s board of trustees’ Athletics & Advancement Committee on Thursday that the financial ramifications of conference expansion and realignment started with the big dogs in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
“If you look at the way expansion played out nationally, a lot of what is really driven around football is content and streaming,” Gilbert told board members. “It trickled down. It really started with Texas and Oklahoma leaving to go to the (Southeastern Conference) and the amount of revenue that they will be able to generate by those matchups that will be created during the week, not a special bowl game at the end of the year.”
“That trickle down really has effected everyone in Division 1 athletics.”
Gilbert’s response came from a question fielded by Committee Chair Fielding Miller who inquired why traditional ECU rivals like Appalachian State declined to move to the AAC from the Sun Belt Conference. He said the cost of doing business in the American is much higher.
“When you look at expanding, and in particular coming into our league, the cost of doing business in our league is significantly higher,” Gilbert said. “Our coaches salaries are significantly higher than those in the Sun Belt and Conference USA by and large. The travel, the staffing, the expectation and competitiveness.”
He cited an interview earlier this week with University of Louisiana AD Bryan Maggard, who said that his school’s $30 million football budget and the state of competitiveness in the Sun Belt was appealing enough to stick around.
“As you look at the competitiveness of leagues, there is … little to no team that has ever been the bottom of the league from a funding or salary standpoint that wins the conference. They can be competitive, they can do a lot of things and punch above their weight, but in the history of athletics if you look at the teams winning at a very high level they are all funded at a very high level.”
Teams leaving the American such as Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati outspent the Pirates on their way out of the conference. New teams coming in are likely to do the same, Gilbert said. He said he expects Southern Methodist University to have a budget of $80 million.
The committee also voted to approve non-salary compensation for Athletics staff. The full board will vote on that piece of legislation Friday during their meeting. Bonuses are divvied into competitive bonuses, such as for winning the conference or a national title, or academic bonuses.
For football, the total potential bonus for up to 10 assistant coaches is $200,614. $50,000 of that can come from an academic bonus, meaning compensation for when a team earns the AAC academic award. That will apply to coaches and directors across ECU athletics.
The highest academic bonus for a coach in women’s sports comes to $23,332 for an assistant women’s basketball coach. The total potential bonus for one of those coaches comes to twice that.