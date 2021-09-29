How a college football player handles the specifics of a loss from the previous season can vary from player to player. What is typically consistent is coaches remember more about last year’s matchup.
“Some people, games stick with them, like personally or if something happened in the game or somebody said something or a big fumble or one interception or something like that,” ECU senior offensive lineman Fernando Frye said. “For me, I don’t get caught up in all of that because I’m always thinking of the next play and next week and what am I going to get better at or what are we going to get better at? ... You know coaches remind us sometimes, too. The thing is that is how you become coachable and take what they said and learn how to correct yourself from that and move forward in a better way.”
For the Pirates to achieve a 3-2 record through five games, they need to be better Saturday against Tulane than they were in 2020.
Tulane entered Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Nov. 7 2020, with a 1-4 American Athletic Conference record. ECU was 1-3.
A close game was expected, but the Green Wave stormed to a 31-7 lead by late in the third quarter before spurts in the fourth by the home team, which ultimately lost 38-21. It was a low point by the Pirates in a season that ended on a very high note of consecutive victories for a final 3-5 league record.
“It makes sense to look at (last year’s game) and we have looked at it in detail,” Pirate third-year coach Mike Houston said. “You look at the sampling of their first four games of this year (Tulane is 1-3) and you look at the stuff they did last year. It is the same quarterback and a different (offensive) coordinator, but it’s still the same head coach and same philosophy and the same quarterback. They are going to look at the things they did well against us last year and we are going to look at the things we struggled with last year. As we’re putting together our game plan, we’ll kind of mesh that with what we’ve seen through the first four ball games.”
Tulane coach Willie Fritz is 3-0 against ECU.
The Green Wave was very balanced at East Carolina a year ago, fueled by a 277-35 advantage in rushing yards and quarterback Michael Pratt finished 22-of-34 with three touchdown passes and one interception, snagged by Pirate cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian. ECU QB Holton Ahlers was 27-for-43 and also with three TDs, but no INTs. Ahlers was sacked five times, compared to two sacks by the Pirates, and the visitors were boosted by a 48-yard touchdown run by Cameron Carroll for a 28-7 lead with 5:49 left in the third quarter. A field goal during the final minute of the quarter made it 31-7.
Pratt was a true freshman last year. Ahlers was a junior, and he will make his 30th career start Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in an important game for the Pirates aiming to begin 1-0 in the American.
“I just feel like if you can play, you can play,” Pirate second-year freshman defender Teagan Wilk said. “Whether it’s a super senior or a freshman, their quarterback was a freshman last year and he still lit us up. If you know what you’re doing and you can play, kudos to you. For us, we just have to maintain what we can do as a defense and fly around and force turnovers and hopefully it will come our way. ... This win can be big on multiple levels. In our eyes, we’re 0-0 going into conference play. ... We just want to put ECU back on the map.”