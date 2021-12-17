The East Carolina football team added players to next season’s roster on Wednesday as a large part of its 2022 recruiting class signed during the December early signing period.
Pirates coach Mike Houston noted that the team isn’t entirely finished and could add more players in the coming days and in the spring. ECU signed 18 players in all, including 13 high school athletes and two junior college players. The other three signees came via transfers from Division I programs.
The bulk of the additions came from the high school level, a place where Houston has the most control over the types of athletes he and his staff recruit with the long-term vision of the program in mind.
Coaches can get their hands on a high school recruit at the start of their career with the goal of developing those players to squeeze out the most potential and mold the athlete to fit a certain type of system or play style.
A transfer athlete can sometimes be raw and young, but oftentimes teams see a free agent-like player who teams can add to fill a need.
“For us, philosophy-wise, I still want high school kids,” Houston said. “I’m big on recruiting and developing, and you get your kind of culture and character guy.”
Yet recruiting high-schoolers has become more dicey and risky with the NCAA’s updated transfer rules that state a player is allowed to move between programs once while no longer having to sit out a year to satisfy eligibility requirements.
A player can compete right away upon transferring, so the incentive to move schools is heightened without the penalty of being forced to take a year off of competition. After a player transfers, however, they no longer are exempt from that one-year cool down.
“Now you recruit a high school guy and he can leave,” Houston continued. “If you recruit a transfer at least they’re tied to you, but I think it’s going to be a balancing act and you’re going to recruit a little bit of everything.”
ECU signed punter David Chapeau, who transferred from the Air Force Academy, on Wednesday. The Pirates also added defensive tackle Shaundre Mims, who came from Charleston Southern, and offensive tackle Parker Moorer, who transferred from West Virginia.
“I think recruiting is going to change permanently for the foreseeable future. I don’t know what it’s going to look like,” Houston said. “... That’s why I said this is the beginning of this year’s class because you’ll see us add possibly a couple guys before January and the spring semester starts, and probably add some more in May, so this is something that will be an ongoing process.”